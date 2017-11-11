Duke’s Grayson Allen (3) reacts following a basket as Utah Valley’s Jake Toolson (2) looks on during the second half Saturday in Durham, N.C. (Photo: Gerry Broome / Associated Press)

Durham, N.C. — Make it another 1K for Coach K — with all of these coming at Duke.

Mike Krzyzewski became the first men’s Division I coach to win 1,000 games at one school Saturday night when his top-ranked Blue Devils beat Utah Valley 99-69 behind 24 points and 10 rebounds from freshman Marvin Bagley III.

Grayson Allen scored 18 for Duke (2-0) while three other freshmen also had big nights: Trevon Duval had 15 points and 12 assists, Gary Trent Jr. scored 17 and Wendell Carter Jr. 12.

After the game, the Duke players donned T-shirts with the “Coach 1K” logo that also adorned signs given to the fans at Cameron Indoor Stadium and former Duke star Shane Battier hugged his college coach during the postgame ceremony that marked the milestone.

Krzyzewski called it “a nice thing on the court to share” but declined to talk about the milestone with the media, preferring to keep the focus on the game.

He became the first men’s coach at college basketball’s top level to reach the 1,000-win mark, getting there in 2015 by beating St. John’s in Madison Square Garden, and improved to 1,073-330 during a 43-year career that also included a half-decade at his alma mater, Army. In 38 seasons at Duke, he is 1,000-271.

“It’s pretty awesome to be a part of two pretty historic moments for Coach,” said Allen, a freshman on that Duke team three years ago. “This one being in Cameron, felt a lot more love for Coach and I think this one was the coolest just because of the fan support and being at home.”

Utah Valley, which pestered No. 5 Kentucky a night earlier, gave Duke about 10 minutes’ worth of trouble before the Blue Devils pulled away on the strength of arguably the nation’s best freshman class.

Each of Duke’s first 40 points was scored by a freshman, including every single one during the 27-8 run midway through the first half that gave the Blue Devils a comfortable lead and put Krzyzewski well on his way to the latest milestone of his Hall of Fame career.

Akolda Manyang had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead Utah Valley (0-2).

No. 14 Notre Dame 72, (at) DePaul 58: T.J. Gibbs scored 21 points to lead Notre Dame.

Bonzie Colson had 18 points and 13 rebounds and Matt Farrell scored 15 for the Irish.

Eli Cain and Tre’Darius McCallum scored 14 apiece for DePaul, which went 9-23 last season.

With a lively crowd on hand, DePaul unveiled its new home court at the 10,000-seat, $193 million Wintrust Arena on the city’s Near South Side.

(At) No. 22 Saint Mary’s 85, Saint Francis (Pa.) 68: Calvin Hermanson scored 24 for Saint Mary’s.

Jock Landale had 13 points and eight rebounds, Evan Fitzner scored 10 and Emmett Naar had a career-high 12 assists to help Saint Mary’s to its 16th consecutive season-opening win.

Jamaal King had 15, Isaiah Blackmon 12 and Keith Braxton 10 for the Red Flash, who last beat a ranked team in 1959.