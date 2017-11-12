Tre' Williams of the Auburn Tigers reacts after a defensive stop against the Georgia Bulldogs with Jeff Holland. (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images)

Last week we talked about the chaos that was possible over the final few weeks of the season and boy, that sure didn’t take long.

The losses by both Georgia (No. 1 CFP, No. 2 AP) and Notre Dame sure did mix things up, especially since Auburn and Miami both pulled off dominating wins to jump right up in the mix. The Tigers will have a chance to be a two-loss team in the College Football Playoff if they can keep winning while the Hurricanes are now unbeaten and should remain so by the time they play Clemson in the ACC title game.

And for a while on Saturday night, it looked like Alabama might join in and lose at Mississippi State before scoring 14 unanswered to escape with the victory.

Oh, and Wisconsin is still undefeated. So, there’s that.

Instead of trying to draw any definitive conclusions, I’ll just go ahead and try to enjoy the final two weeks where there is sure to be more drama. In the meantime, here’s my ballot for this week’s Associated Press Top 25. Quibble if you must, but if your favorite team is out of the top 10, well, I guess to each his own, but no team in that range will make the top four.

More: Tale of two halves: Michigan prevails in uneven effort

More: Spartans incur 'meltdown,' bulldozed by Buckeyes

MATT CHARBONEAU’S AP BALLOT

1. Alabama (last week: 1)

2. Oklahoma (6)

3. Miami (7)

4. Wisconsin (4)

5. Clemson (5)

6. Auburn (13)

7. Ohio State (10)

8. Georgia (2)

9. Southern Cal (12)

10. Notre Dame (3)

11. Oklahoma State (11)

12. Penn State (15)

13. Washington State (19)

14. Washington (8)

15. TCU (9)

16. UCF (17)

17. Memphis (18)

18. LSU (22)

19. Virginia Tech (16)

20. South Florida (21)

21. Northwestern (NR)

22. Michigan State (14)

23. Stanford (25)

24. Michigan (20)

25. N.C. State (24)