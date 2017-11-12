Michigan tight end Zach Gentry, right, runs by Maryland defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr. on his way to the end zone with a touchdown reception in the first half. (Photo: Patrick Semansky, Associated Press)

Michigan State fell nine spots to No. 22 while Michigan rose to No. 19 from No. 21 in this week's Associated Press college football poll, released Sunday.

Michigan State (7-3) lost 48-3 at Ohio State while Michigan (8-2) won 35-10 at Maryland on Saturday.

In the Amway coaches' poll, MSU dropped eight spots to No. 24 and Michigan climbed to No. 18 from No. 22.

Alabama held on at Mississippi State, 31-24, and remained No. 1 in both polls. Miami, which destroyed Notre Dame, 41-8, climbed to No. 2, also in both polls. The Hurricanes had been seventh in the AP poll and sixth in the coaches' poll.

Oklahoma, Clemson and Wisconsin round out the top five in the AP poll; in the coaches' poll, the 3-5 order is Clemson, Wisconsin and Oklahoma.

ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

1. Alabama (57 first-place votes), 10-0 record, 1,521 points (last week: 1)

2. Miami (4), 9-0, 1,438 (7)

3. Oklahoma, 9-1, 1,367 (5)

4. Clemson, 9-1, 1,358 (4)

5. Wisconsin, 10-0, 1,322 (6)

6. Auburn, 8-2, 1,199 (10)

7. Georgia, 9-1, 1,151 (2)

8. Ohio State, 8-2, 1,036 (11)

9. Notre Dame, 8-2, 1,001 (3)

10. Oklahoma State, 8-2, 898 (12)

11. TCU, 8-2, 875 (8)

12. USC, 9-2, 866 (15)

13. Penn State, 8-2, 818 (16)

14. UCF, 9-0, 807 (14)

15. Washington State, 9-2, 614 (19)

16. Washington, 8-2, 575 (9)

17. Mississippi State, 7-3, 492 (18)

18. Memphis, 8-1, 437 (20)

19. Michigan, 8-2, 315 (21)

20. Stanford, 7-3, 287 (NR)

21. LSU, 7-3, 276 (NR)

22. Michigan State, 7-3, 259 (13)

23. South Florida, 8-1, 236 (22)

24. West Virginia, 7-3, 222 (23)

25. N.C. State, 7-3, 178 (NR)

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 110, Northwestern 72, Arizona 49, Iowa State 27, Boise State 6, Georgia Tech 6, Army 3, Iowa 2, South Carolina 2.

AMWAY COACHES' POLL

1. Alabama 10-0

2. Miami 9-0

3. Clemson 9-1

4. Wisconsin 10-0

5. Oklahoma 9-1

6. Auburn 8-2

7. Georgia 9-1

8. Ohio State 8-2

9. Notre Dame 8-2

10. USC 9-2

11. Penn State 8-2

12. Central Florida 9-0

13. Oklahoma State 8-2

14. Texas Christian 8-2

15. Washington 8-2

16. Washington State 9-2

17. Memphis 8-1

18. Michigan 8-2

19. Mississippi State 7-3

20. South Florida 8-1

21. Louisiana State 7-3

22. N.C. State 7-3

23. Stanford 7-3

24. Michigan State 7-3

25. West Virginia 7-3

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 94, Northwestern 67, Arizona 54, Boise State 40, South Carolina 33, Iowa 16, Kentucky 16, Army 14, San Diego State 11, Iowa State 9, Troy 5, Ohio 2.