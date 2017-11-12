Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 12
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 12 of the college season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.  Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
1. Wisconsin (10-0, 7-0) – The Badgers’ defense was
1. Wisconsin (10-0, 7-0) – The Badgers’ defense was dominant in a victory over Iowa, allowing just 66 total yards and not allowing the Hawkeyes to convert a single third down in 13 attempts as Iowa managed just five first downs. Wisconsin was impressive on the ground once again, running for 247 yards heading into next week’s matchup with Michigan. Last week: 1.  Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
2. Ohio State (8-2, 6-1) – The Buckeyes bounced back
2. Ohio State (8-2, 6-1) – The Buckeyes bounced back from last week’s blowout loss at Iowa by rolling over Michigan State, running for more than 330 yards as Mike Weber rushed for 162 and two touchdowns and J.K. Dobbins had 124 yards. The Buckeyes are now in control in the Big Ten East with two games to play. Last week: 3.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
3. Northwestern (7-3, 5-2) – The Wildcats finally didn’t
3. Northwestern (7-3, 5-2) – The Wildcats finally didn’t go overtime but have now won five straight after getting past Purdue. They haven’t been running away from teams, but the Wildcats are winning, and with games against Minnesota and Illinois to close the season, it doesn’t look a loss is coming anytime soon. Last week: 5.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
4. Michigan State (7-3, 5-2) – The Spartans were coming
4. Michigan State (7-3, 5-2) – The Spartans were coming off a big win over Penn State, but in a first-place showdown were humbled as Ohio State handed them their worst loss in the Mark Dantonio era. There wasn’t much the Spartans did well, but with games against Maryland and Rutgers to close the season, nine victories look likely. Last week: 2.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
5. Penn State (8-2, 5-2) – The Nittany Lions ended
5. Penn State (8-2, 5-2) – The Nittany Lions ended a two-game skid by taking care of business against Rutgers. The math says they still have a shot to win the Big Ten East, though they’ll need to get likely wins over Nebraska and Maryland over the last two weeks while hoping Ohio State and Michigan State collapse. Last week: 6.  Justin K. Aller, Getty Images
Fullscreen
6. Michigan (8-2, 5-2) – The Wolverines continued to
6. Michigan (8-2, 5-2) – The Wolverines continued to take advantage of the easiest stretch in their schedule by beating Maryland to win their third straight. How things finish over the next two weeks will say a lot as the Wolverines head to Wisconsin next week in an effort to play spoiler before closing at home against Ohio State. Last week: 7.  Associated Press
Fullscreen
7. Iowa (6-4, 3-4) – After the blowout at home last
7. Iowa (6-4, 3-4) – After the blowout at home last week over Ohio State, confidence was high the Hawkeyes could go to Madison and pull another upset against Wisconsin. However, the Hawkeyes did nothing on offense, gaining just 61 total yards as they’ve now lost twice in the last four games. Last week: 4.  Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
8. Indiana (4-6, 1-6) – The Hoosiers finally got their
8. Indiana (4-6, 1-6) – The Hoosiers finally got their first Big Ten win and ended a four-game skid in the process as they went on the road to beat Illinois. The Hoosiers will now have their sights set on becoming bowl-eligible with wins in each of the last two, a decent possibility with games against Rutgers and Purdue. Last week: 10.  Associated Press
Fullscreen
9. Purdue (4-6, 2-5) – The Boilermakers made it tough
9. Purdue (4-6, 2-5) – The Boilermakers made it tough on Northwestern this week but in the end didn’t have enough to avoid losing for the fourth time in the last five games. They’ll have a shot to get back to a bowl game if they can win their last two, but the odds will be long with a trip to Iowa and a home game with Indiana. Last week: 8.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
10. Minnesota (5-5, 2-5) – The Golden Gophers became
10. Minnesota (5-5, 2-5) – The Golden Gophers became the latest team to get the best of Nebraska and in the process won for the second time in the last four weeks. The schedule is tough to close the season with a trip to Northwestern followed by a home game with Wisconsin, but win one and the Gophers are bowl-eligible. Last week: 13.  Hannah Foslien, AP
Fullscreen
11. Rutgers (4-6, 3-4) – The Scarlet Knights were overmatched
11. Rutgers (4-6, 3-4) – The Scarlet Knights were overmatched on the road against Penn State and have now lost two of three. Getting to bowl eligibility is still possible for second-year coach Chris Ash, but the Scarlet Knights will need to get wins over Indiana and Michigan State to do so. Last week: 9.  Justin K. Aller, Getty Images
Fullscreen
12. Maryland (4-6, 2-5) – The Terrapins are limping
12. Maryland (4-6, 2-5) – The Terrapins are limping to the end of the season and have now lost five of six after falling at home to Michigan. Even with the mounting injuries and with losses piling up, two more wins could lead to a bowl game. However, with Michigan State and Penn State up next, it doesn’t look good. Last week: 11.  Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
13. Nebraska (4-6, 3-4) – Things have to be getting
13. Nebraska (4-6, 3-4) – Things have to be getting pretty dicey in coach Mike Riley’s office after a one-sided loss at Minnesota. The Cornhuskers have now lost four the last five and aren’t showing any signs of turning things around. With games against Penn State and Iowa to close, they’ll need to win both to reach a bowl game. Last week: 12.  Hannah Foslien, AP
Fullscreen
14. Illinois (2-8, 0-7) – Not much to say about one
14. Illinois (2-8, 0-7) – Not much to say about one of the worst teams in the FBS as the Fighting Illini have now lost eight straight with a home setback against Indiana. How second-year coach Lovie Smith builds any momentum heading into the offseason is hard to imagine. Last week: 14.  Associated Press
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Michigan State fell nine spots to No. 22 while Michigan rose to No. 19 from No. 21 in this week's Associated Press college football poll, released Sunday.

    Michigan State (7-3) lost 48-3 at Ohio State while Michigan (8-2) won 35-10 at Maryland on Saturday.

    In the Amway coaches' poll, MSU dropped eight spots to No. 24 and Michigan climbed to No. 18 from No. 22.

    Alabama held on at Mississippi State, 31-24, and remained No. 1 in both polls. Miami, which destroyed Notre Dame, 41-8, climbed to No. 2, also in both polls. The Hurricanes had been seventh in the AP poll and sixth in the coaches' poll.

    Oklahoma, Clemson and Wisconsin round out the top five in the AP poll; in the coaches' poll, the 3-5 order is Clemson, Wisconsin and Oklahoma.

    More: Charboneau’s AP vote: Another wild weekend jumbles CFP picture

    ASSOCIATED PRESS POLL

    1. Alabama (57 first-place votes), 10-0 record, 1,521 points (last week: 1)

    2. Miami (4), 9-0, 1,438 (7)

    3. Oklahoma, 9-1, 1,367 (5)

    4. Clemson, 9-1, 1,358 (4)

    5. Wisconsin, 10-0, 1,322 (6)

    6. Auburn, 8-2, 1,199 (10)

    7. Georgia, 9-1, 1,151 (2)

    8. Ohio State, 8-2, 1,036 (11)

    9. Notre Dame, 8-2, 1,001 (3)

    10. Oklahoma State, 8-2, 898 (12)

    11. TCU, 8-2, 875 (8)

    12. USC, 9-2, 866 (15)

    13. Penn State, 8-2, 818 (16)

    14. UCF, 9-0, 807 (14)

    15. Washington State, 9-2, 614 (19)

    16. Washington, 8-2, 575 (9)

    17. Mississippi State, 7-3, 492 (18)

    18. Memphis, 8-1, 437 (20)

    19. Michigan, 8-2, 315 (21)

    20. Stanford, 7-3, 287 (NR)

    21. LSU, 7-3, 276 (NR)

    22. Michigan State, 7-3, 259 (13)

    23. South Florida, 8-1, 236 (22)

    24. West Virginia, 7-3, 222 (23)

    25. N.C. State, 7-3, 178 (NR)

    Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 110, Northwestern 72, Arizona 49, Iowa State 27, Boise State 6, Georgia Tech 6, Army 3, Iowa 2, South Carolina 2.

    AMWAY COACHES' POLL

    1. Alabama 10-0

    2. Miami 9-0

    3. Clemson 9-1

    4. Wisconsin 10-0

    5. Oklahoma 9-1

    6. Auburn 8-2

    7. Georgia 9-1

    8. Ohio State 8-2

    9. Notre Dame 8-2

    10. USC 9-2

    11. Penn State 8-2

    12. Central Florida 9-0

    13. Oklahoma State 8-2

    14. Texas Christian 8-2

    15. Washington 8-2

    16. Washington State 9-2

    17. Memphis 8-1

    18. Michigan 8-2

    19. Mississippi State 7-3

    20. South Florida 8-1

    21. Louisiana State 7-3

    22. N.C. State 7-3

    23. Stanford 7-3

    24. Michigan State 7-3

    25. West Virginia 7-3

    Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 94, Northwestern 67, Arizona 54, Boise State 40, South Carolina 33, Iowa 16, Kentucky 16, Army 14, San Diego State 11, Iowa State 9, Troy 5, Ohio 2.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE