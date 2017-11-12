Butch Jones (Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP)

Butch Jones, the Saugatuck, Michigan, native and former head coach at Central Michigan, has been fired at Tennessee, according to multiple reports.

Jones, 49, had been the Volunteers’ head coach since 2013, and compiled a 34-27 record (14-24 SEC). Tennessee is 4-6 this year and on Saturday got crushed at Missouri, 50-17.

Jones, who played college football at Ferris State, was 27-13 at CMU and 23-14 at Cincinnati in his head coaching jobs prior to Tennessee.

The Volunteers close the season with home games against LSU and Vanderbilt.

Brady Hoke, the former Michigan head coach, will be the Volunteers' interim coach for their final two games, according to Chris Low of ESPN.

Hoke was fired at Michigan after the 2014 season. He did not coach in 2015, was Oregon's defensive coordinator in 2016 and Tennessee's defensive line coach this season.