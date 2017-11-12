James Thompson IV had his 41st career double, passing the legendary George “Ice Man” Gervin in double-doubles. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Ypsilanti — Junior James Thompson IV had his 41st career double with 14 points and 13 rebounds, and passed the legendary George “Ice Man” Gervin in double-doubles as Eastern Michigan beat NAIA Division II Michigan-Dearborn, 97-73, on Sunday.

Elijah Minnie led Eastern Michigan (2-0) in scoring with 27 points on 10-for-14 shooting, and Paul Jackson and Tim Bond each scored 15 points for the Eagles.

Ashton Curd made a 3-pointer to bring the Wolverines within 49-46 to start the second half. From there, Eastern Michigan (2-0) went on an 18-7 run over the next six minutes and went up 67-53 on Thompson’s layup with 13 minutes remaining.

The Wolverines never led but proved feisty, pulling within 49-43 at halftime.

Gage Throgmorton led Michigan-Dearborn with 22 points and Jason Penn added 18 points and seven rebounds. Throgmorton made six of the Wolverines’ 14 3-pointers.

More state men

(At) Wayne State 90, Kentucky Wesleyan 65: Chuck Key scored 22 and Ronald Booth added 18 to lead five players in double figures for Wayne State (1-1) in the GLIAC/G-MAC Challenge.

State women

(At) No. 24 Michigan 74, Liberty 50: Katelynn Flaherty scored 20 points for her 51st career 20-plus game and Hallie Thome added 16 points in the second round of the preseason WNIT.

Thome battled foul trouble all game but made 7-of-8 shots. Flaherty was 4-of-14 shooting but made all 10 of her free throws and had five assists.

Nicole Munger made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points for Michigan (2-0). Hailey Brown had her first double-digit scoring game of her career with 10 points and six rebounds.

Wayne State 76, (at) Lake Erie 54: In the GLIAC/G-MAC Challenge, Nastassja Chambers had 23 points and Shannon Wilson and Jessica Murphy each scored 16 for Wayne State (2-0). Josie Chaddock scored 16 for Lake Erie (0-2).

Western Michigan 64, (at) New Mexico 55: Marley Hill had 20 points and 12 rebounds and Breanna Mobley had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Western Michigan (1-1).