Providence's Alpha Diallo (11) tries to block Minnesota's Amir Coffey, who drives toward the basket during the first half. (Photo: Steven Senne / Associated Press)

Providence, R.I. — Jordan Murphy had 23 points and 14 rebounds, and No 15 Minnesota outlasted Providence 86-74 on Monday night.

Murphy scored 15 points in the second half, leading the Gophers back from a three-point halftime deficit. Nate Mason added 17 points and Amir Coffey finished with 15.

The Gophers tied it up 55-55 in the second half, then used a 23-11 run to take control.

Minnesota had just six assists on 30 made baskets, but they made up for it by dominating on the inside. The Gophers outscored Providence 40-26 in the paint and held a 38-31 rebounding edge.

Kyron Cartwright and Nate Watson led the Friars with 12 points apiece.

The Friars had no answer for Murphy, who caught the ball deep and was able to weave his way to the rim at will in the second half.

Minnesota’s inside play helped mask a difficult shooting night from the outside. The Gophers were 5 of 17 from the 3-point line for the game, but four of those makes came in the second half.

Providence also had 13 turnovers that led to 17 Minnesota points.

More Top 25

(At) No. 8 Florida 116, Gardner-Webb 74: Egor Koulechov scored 34 points, hitting six 3-pointers in his Florida debut, to lead the Gators .

(At) No. 12 Cincinnati 102, Western Carolina 51: Sophomore Jarron Cumberland scored 20 for the second time in his career, and Cincinnati’s full-court pressure forced 22 turnovers.

Cincinnati (2-0) won its 28th straight home game — a streak that spans two arenas.

The Bearcats are playing this season at BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University while their on-campus arena is renovated.

(At) No. 13 Notre Dame 88, Mount St. Mary’s 62: Bonzie Colson had 27 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in the Irish’s home opener.

It was the 25th career double-double of his career.

Rex Pflueger added his first with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

State men

(At) Detroit Mercy 105, UM-Dearborn 82: Kameron Chatman scored 17 and Jaleel Hogan 14 for UDM (1-1). Jason Penn scored 24 for UMD (4-3).

(At) Oakland 87, New Orleans 68: Martez Walker scored 25 and Kendrick Nunn 24 for Oakjland (2-0).

State women

(At) Michigan State 95, Oakland 63: Taya Reimer scored 20 and Shay Colley had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Spartans (2-0). Leah Somerfield scored 17 for Oakland (1-1).

Bowling Green 85, (at) Detroit Mercy 81: Brianne Cohen scored 20 and Anja Marinkovic 18 for the Titans (0-2).

(At) Eastern Michigan 62, Rochester 44: Courtnie Lewis scored 14 for Eastern (2-0). Devan Valko had 13 for Rochester (4-2).