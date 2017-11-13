Miles Bridges (22) and Michigan State are still ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press poll after opening the season with a convincing victory over North Florida. (Photo: Al Goldis / Associated Press)

Duke is No. 1 in The Associated Press’ first regular-season poll of 2017-18.

The Blue Devils were No. 1 in the preseason poll and received 34 of 65 first-place votes from a national media panel in the AP Top 25 released Monday after winning their first two games.

No. 2 Michigan State, which routed North Florida in its season opener, received 13 first-place votes. No. 3 Arizona got 16, and No. 4 Kansas had 2. Duke had 33 first-place votes in the preseason poll.

Michigan, which also defeated North Florida in its season opener, remained unranked.

Villanova moved up one spot to No. 5, with Wichita State, Kentucky, Florida, North Carolina and Southern California rounding out the top 10.

Duke was the preseason No. 1 for the second straight season and ninth time overall, matching North Carolina for the most of all time. The Blue Devils opened the season with convincing wins over Elon and Utah Valley, giving coach Mike Krzyzewski 1,000 victories with the program . He became the first Division I coach to reach 1,000 wins overall in 2015.

Arizona (2-0) lost two first-place votes despite opening its season with convincing wins over Northern Arizona and Maryland-Baltimore County.

Kansas (2-0) picked up a first-place vote after routing Tennessee State 92-56.

Kentucky (2-0) dropped out of the top 5 after trailing Utah Valley by 12 in a season-opening win and holding off Vermont 73-69 in a pair of home games.

Associated Press Top 25

1. Duke (34 first-place votes) (2-0) 1,577 points, No. 1 last week

2. Michigan State (13) (1-0) 1,529, 2

3. Arizona (16) (2-0) 1,511, 3

4. Kansas (2) (1-0) 1,446, 4

5. Villanova (1-0) 1,307, 6

6. Witchita State (1-0) 1,277, 7

7. Kentucky (2-0) 1,219, 5

8. Florida (0-0) 1,125, 8

9. North Carolina (1-0) 1,078, 9

10. USC (1-0) 1,023, 10

11. Miami (Fla.) (2-0) 911, 13

12. Cincinnati (1-0) 890, 12

13. Notre Dame (1-0) 860, 14

14. Minnesota (1-0) 675, 15

15. Xavier (1-0) 605, 17

16. Texas A&M (1-0) 577, 16

17. Gonzaga (1-0) 525, 18

18. Louisville (1-0) 518, 16

19. Purdue (2-0) 426, 20

20. Northwestern (1-0) 374, 20

21. Saint Mary's (1-0) 315, 22

22. Seton Hall (2-0), 283, 23

23. UCLA (1-0), 266, 21

24. West Virginia (0-1) 211, 11

25. Baylor (1-0) 205, 24

