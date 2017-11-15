Alabama is back at No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings. (Photo: Rogelio V. Solis / Associated Press)

Alabama, Clemson, Miami and OKlahoma are the top four teams in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings, which were shaken up after a weekend full of upsets.

Wisconsin is No. 5, Ohio State No. 9, Michigan State 17th and Michigan 24th this week.

Rumors about Fisher

Another year, and another round of coaching job rumors surrounding Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher.

The latest has been brewing for several weeks, with USA Today reporting Tuesday Texas A&M plans to inquire about poaching Fisher from FSU at the end of the season.

The report states Fisher’s relationship with Texas A&M athletics director Scott Woodward and FSU’s disappointing season are two factors that could sway the Seminoles coach away from the program.

Texas A&M is expected to gauge Fisher’s interest once the school parts ways with current coach Kevin Sumlin at the end of the season, citing two people familiar with the situation, according to the report.

For the third consecutive year, Fisher’s name has been linked to coaching jobs, with the LSU job a popular link the past two seasons. If Fisher were to leave FSU, he would owe the school at least $7 million.

Fisher, who is the sixth highest paid head coach in the country making $5.7 million this year, signed an extension last year that would keep him at FSU through the 2024 season.

Fisher, in his 10th season overall at FSU after joining Bobby Bowden’s staff as an offensive coordinator and assuming the head coaching job in 2010.

Extra points

A fifth Wheaton College football player charged with battery in the hazing of a teammate at the suburban Chicago school has pleaded not guilty.

James Cooksey, of Jacksonville, Florida, appeared at a Monday arraignment in DuPage County. He’s due back in court Jan. 11 along with the other four who earlier appeared in court in the case. They’ve also pleaded not guilty.

... Four finalists have been chosen for the Burlsworth Trophy awarded to college football’s top player who began his career as a walk-on.

Finalists include Memphis wide receiver Anthony Miller, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, Washington State quarterback Luke Falk and Wisconsin tight end Troy Fumagalli.

Playoff rankings

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Miami (Fla.)

4. Oklahoma

5. Wisconsin

6. Auburn

7. Georgia

8. Notre Dame

9. Ohio State

10. Penn State

11. Southern Cal

12. TCU

13. Oklahoma State

14. Washington State

15. Central Florida

16. Mississippi State

17. Michigan State

18. Washington

19. N.C. State

20. LSU

21. Memphis

22. Stanford

23. Northwestern

24. Michigan

25. Boise State