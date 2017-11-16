CLOSE Bob Wojnowski and John Niyo talk to CMU and former UM quarterback Shane Morris, former Spartan Nick Hill, and former Wolverine Chris Howard about this weekend's key games. Also: Matt Charboneau on his Top 25. The Detroit News

Central Michigan quarterback Shane Morris has led the team to a 7-4 record. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Former Michigan quarterback Shane Morris is the special guest on this week's College Football Show.

Morris has led the Chppewas to a 7-4 record, including a 42-23 win over Kent State on Tuesday.

Morris was 14-for-22 for 297 yards and two touchdowns and one interception.

Here are some other highlights from The Detroit News' TV Show.

► 1:30: Shane Morris on CMU's 42-23 win over Kent State

► 2:40: Morris on the team's four-game winning streak

► 4:10: Morris on coach John Bonamego

► 5:30: Morris on his Michigan experience

► 6:40: MSU coach Mark Dantonio on the 48-3 loss at Ohio State

► 8:10: Former MSU running back Nick Hill on the Buckeyes

► 9:20: Hill on the motivation to beat Maryland Saturday

► 11:10: Hill predicts an MSU victory on Senior Day

► 12:10: Matt Charboneau on MSU-Maryland

► 14:10: UM coach Jim Harbaugh on running back Chris Evans

► 15:30: Former UM running back Chris Howard on the running game

► 17:00: Howard on UM quarterback Brandon Petes

► 18:10: Howard on Michigan-Wisconsin

► 19:30: Howard on winning a road game against a ranked team

► 21:00: Howard predicts a 21-14 win over Wisconsin

► 22:00: Wojo, Niyo predictions

► 24:50: Charboneau's top 25 list