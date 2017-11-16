Bob Wojnowski and John Niyo talk to CMU and former UM quarterback Shane Morris, former Spartan Nick Hill, and former Wolverine Chris Howard about this weekend's key games. Also: Matt Charboneau on his Top 25. The Detroit News
Former Michigan quarterback Shane Morris is the special guest on this week's College Football Show.
Morris has led the Chppewas to a 7-4 record, including a 42-23 win over Kent State on Tuesday.
Morris was 14-for-22 for 297 yards and two touchdowns and one interception.
Here are some other highlights from The Detroit News' TV Show.
► 1:30: Shane Morris on CMU's 42-23 win over Kent State
► 2:40: Morris on the team's four-game winning streak
► 4:10: Morris on coach John Bonamego
► 5:30: Morris on his Michigan experience
► 6:40: MSU coach Mark Dantonio on the 48-3 loss at Ohio State
► 8:10: Former MSU running back Nick Hill on the Buckeyes
► 9:20: Hill on the motivation to beat Maryland Saturday
► 11:10: Hill predicts an MSU victory on Senior Day
► 12:10: Matt Charboneau on MSU-Maryland
► 14:10: UM coach Jim Harbaugh on running back Chris Evans
► 15:30: Former UM running back Chris Howard on the running game
► 17:00: Howard on UM quarterback Brandon Petes
► 18:10: Howard on Michigan-Wisconsin
► 19:30: Howard on winning a road game against a ranked team
► 21:00: Howard predicts a 21-14 win over Wisconsin
► 22:00: Wojo, Niyo predictions
► 24:50: Charboneau's top 25 list
