Our panel doesn’t expect Wisconsin to cover the spread against Michigan. (Photo: Darron Cummings / Associated Press)

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their picks against the spread for Week 12 of the college football season. This week’s guest selector is Monty Stiles of Montrose, Michigan. Stiles was last week’s winner of the Wojo Picks contest (detroitnews.com/wojospicks) with a record of 11-2-2.

Michigan -10 at Wisconsin

Charboneau: Michigan

Chengelis: Michigan

Niyo: Michigan

Wojnowski: Michigan

Stiles: Michigan

Maryland +18 at Michigan State

Charboneau: Michigan State

Chengelis: Michigan State

Niyo: Michigan State

Wojnowski: Michigan State

Stiles: Michigan State

Rutgers +11 at Indiana

Charboneau: Rutgers

Chengelis: Rutgers

Niyo: Rutgers

Wojnowski: Indiana

Stiles: Rutgers

Minnesota +6 at Northwestern

Charboneau: Northwestern (best bet)

Chengelis: Northwestern

Niyo: Northwestern

Wojnowski: Northwestern

Stiles: Minnesota (best bet)

Purdue +8 at Iowa

Charboneau: Iowa

Chengelis: Purdue (best bet)

Niyo: Iowa

Wojnowski: Iowa

Stiles: Iowa

Illinois +38 at Ohio State

Charboneau: Ohio State

Chengelis: Illinois

Niyo: Ohio State

Wojnowski: Illinois

Stiles: Illinois

Nebraska +24 at Penn State

Charboneau: Penn State

Chengelis: Penn State

Niyo: Penn State

Wojnowski: Penn State

Stiles: Penn State

Virginia +17 at Miami (Fla.)

Charboneau: Miami

Chengelis: Miami

Niyo: Miami

Wojnowski: Miami

Stiles: Miami

Navy +18 at Notre Dame

Charboneau: Navy

Chengelis: Navy

Niyo: Notre Dame

Wojnowski: Navy

Stiles: Notre Dame

UCLA +15 at Southern Cal

Charboneau: Southern Cal

Chengelis: UCLA

Niyo: UCLA

Wojnowski: Southern Cal

Stiles: Southern Cal

Utah +17 at Washington

Charboneau: Washington

Chengelis: Utah

Niyo: Utah

Wojnowski: Utah

Stiles: Washington

Kentucky +22 at Georgia

Charboneau: Georgia

Chengelis: Kentucky

Niyo: Kentucky

Wojnowski: Georgia

Stiles: Georgia

Texas +3 at West Virginia

Charboneau: West Virginia

Chengelis: West Virginia

Niyo: West Virginia

Wojnowski: West Virginia (best bet)

Stiles: West Virginia

Oklahoma +35 at Kansas

Charboneau: Oklahoma

Chengelis: Oklahoma

Niyo: Oklahoma (best bet)

Wojnowski: Oklahoma

Stiles: Oklahoma

N.C. State PK at Wake Forest

Charboneau: N.C. State

Chengelis: N.C. State

Niyo: N.C. State

Wojnowski: Wake Forest

Stiles: Wake Forest

RECORDS

Charboneau: 6-7-2 last week; 70-89-5 overall; 5-6 best bets

Chengelis: 4-9-2 last week; 69-90-5 overall; 2-8-1 best bets

Niyo: 7-6-2 last week; 80-79-5 overall; 6-5 best bets

Wojnowski: 4-9-2 last week; 78-81-5 overall; 5-6 best bets