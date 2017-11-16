Sergio Bailey II of the Eastern Michigan Eagles and teammates celebrate after a touchdown during the second half. (Photo: Michael Reaves / Getty Images)

DeKalb, Ill. – Jordan Huff ran for two touchdowns and a career-high 185 yards as Northern Illinois scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to beat Western Michigan 35-31 on Wednesday night.

Huff had a 31-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and scored from 14 yards out to tie the game 28-28 early in the fourth quarter. The Huskies’ Marcus Childers threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Mitchell Brinkman with 6:20 remaining to cap the scoring.

Northern Illinois (8-3, 6-1 Mid-American Conference) ran out the last five minutes of the game, highlighted by Tre Harbison’s 12-yard run on a third-and-10 with about a minute left.

Reece Goddard threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score for Western Michigan (6-5, 4-3). Jarvion Franklin had 115 yards rushing and a touchdown. Tyron Arnett had three catches for 93 yards.

Sutton Smith recovered a Goddard fumble in the second quarter and returned it 58 yards into the end zone to give the Huskies a 21-14 halftime lead.

Eastern Michigan 27, (at) Miami (Ohio) 24: Brogan Roback threw a pair of third-quarter touchdown passes to Sergio Bailey, rallying Eastern Michigan to a win in which the Eagles quarterback became the school’s all-time total offense leader.

Roback connected with Bailey on 32- and 10-yard touchdown passes to lead 27-17.

Ryan Smith caught an 11-yard score from Gus Ragland with two minutes remaining to get Miami within three but it failed to recover the onside kick and had no timeouts left to stop the clock.

Roback scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter before Miami’s Kenny Young ran for a pair of touchdowns, 6 and 5 yards, in the second quarter with the RedHawks leading 17-13 at halftime.

Roback threw for 269 yards and ran for 3, giving the senior 8,811 in his career to pass Walter Church (1996-2000) at 8,628.

The loss ended Miami’s nine-game winning streak against the Eagles (4-7, 2-5 Mid-American) dating to 1994 and ended the hopes of a bowl appearance for the RedHawks (4-7, 3-4).

Maxx Crosby had three sacks for 11 this year, tying the Eagles’ single-season record. Ian Eriksen rushed for 112 yards.