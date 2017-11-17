Oakland redshirt senior guard Kendrick Nunn rolled an ankle. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Oakland men's basketball has a daunting schedule coming up, and now faces the prospect of being severely short-handed.

The team's best offensive player, redshirt senior guard Kendrick Nunn, left Monday's game with a rolled ankle, and the team's best defensive player, sophomore center Isaiah Brock, is nursing a knee injury.

Both have been limited in practice and appear unlikely to play in Saturday's game at Toledo. Coach Greg Kampe said both will be game-time decisions, but the heavy schedule in the next two weeks could play a factor in sitting them down.

Whether they play in Monday's game at Syracuse or next Friday's game at No. 4 Kansas remains to be seen.

Oakland (2-0) also has big games coming up against Western Michigan (Dec. 2), Eastern Michigan (Dec. 6) and No. 2 Michigan State (Dec. 16 at Little Caesars Arena).

The Golden Grizzlies, who've received votes in the Associated Press poll as one of the darling mid-majors this season, also got a serious scare at practice Wednesday, when junior forward Julius Palmer went down hard. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and was wearing a neck brace until Thursday night. He was doing "some stuff" at practice Friday and is likely to play Saturday, Kampe said.

Oakland already is without junior center Brad Brechting until at least January following toe surgery, and junior forward Xavier Hill-Mais is red-shirting, at least assuming there are no more long-term injuries to the roster.

Redshirt senior forward Jalen Hayes must sit out two more games, as part of an NCAA punishment over a grade issue.

All told, that's six players on Oakland's 16-man roster.

