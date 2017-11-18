Jaleel Canty returned a fumble 31 yards for a touchdown Saturday and Travis Russell ran one yard for the winning score as Ferris State overcome a 13-0 deficit and beat Ouachita Baptist, 24-19, in a NCAA Division II playoff game at Big Rapids, Michigan.

Canty’s fumble return gave Ferris State (10-1) a 17-13 lead. Russell’s score with 6:08 left was the winner for the Bulldogs, who are at Fort Hays State (Kansas) next week.

Russell finished with 103 yards rushing and Reggie Bell had 96.