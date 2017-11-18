Jaleel Canty returned a fumble 31 yards for a touchdown Saturday and Travis Russell ran one yard for the winning score as Ferris State overcome a 13-0 deficit and beat Ouachita Baptist, 24-19, in a NCAA Division II playoff game at Big Rapids, Michigan.
Canty’s fumble return gave Ferris State (10-1) a 17-13 lead. Russell’s score with 6:08 left was the winner for the Bulldogs, who are at Fort Hays State (Kansas) next week.
Russell finished with 103 yards rushing and Reggie Bell had 96.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs