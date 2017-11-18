Purdue forward Vince Edwards, center, pulls down a rebound between Fairfield defenders Ferron Flavors Jr., left, and Kevin Senghore-Peterson in the second half. (Photo: AJ Mast / Associated Press)

Toledo – Jaelan Sanford scored 26 points, Luke Knapke had his first career double-double and Toledo cruised to an 87-74 win over Oakland on Saturday.

Tre’Shaun Fletcher scored 20 for Toledo, which has its first 3-0 season start since the 2013-14 season. Knapke finished with 17 points on 6-for-11 shooting and hauled in 10 rebounds.

Toledo pulled away late in the first half with an 11-2 run capped by Knapke’s 3-pointer to make it 36-25 and took a 40-26 advantage into the break.

In the second half, Oakland (2-1) twice trimmed the gap to five, getting a 3-pointer from Nick Daniels to trail 60-55 with 8:37 left and a layup from Chris Palombizio about a minute later to make it 62-57.

Toledo responded with a 6-1 burst capped by Sanford’s layup to stretch the lead to 68-58 with 5:31 to play and the Rockets protected the double-digit advantage the rest of the way.

Martez Walker led Oakland with 29 points, Kendrick Nunn had 24 and James Beck got 11 to go with 10 rebounds.

More state men

(At) Eastern Michigan 76, Howard 66: Elijah Minnie scored 21 and James Thompson IV 18 for Eastern (4-0), which completed a sweep of its four-game home stand to start the season.

Minnie hit 5 of 11 from the field and 9 of 10 from the free throw line. Thompson added 14 rebounds to notch his fourth double-double of the season. Paul Jackson finished with 16 points and six assists.

Howard now has lost four straight.

(At) Central Michigan 103, Eureka 68: David DiLeo scored a career-high 28, Cecil Williams had 17 points and 13 rebounds, five Chippewas scored in double figures, and Central’s 20 3-pointers tied the program record for most 3s in a game. The team went 20 for 51 from 3 (39.2 percent) and had a rebounding advantage of 55-37.

DiLeo scored the game’s first basket on a layup and later made a 3 and a pair of free throws to put Central up 12-2 on the way to a 52-33 halftime lead. DiLeo’s eighth 3-pointer of the game put CMU up 91-55.

Gavin Peppers finished with 17 points, 6-for-6 shooting from the field, three coming from behind the 3-point line, and made both his free throws.

Hank Thomas led Eureka with 21 points and Shea Feehan added 20.

Seattle 102, Detroit Mercy 71: In Nashville, Tennesee, Corey Allen scored 18, Josh McFolley 13 and Jermaine Jackson 12 for the Titans (1-2) in the 2K Sports Classic.

Detroit faces Houston Baptist at 4 this afternoon.

State women

(At) St. Bonaventure 70, Eastern Michigan 51: Courtnie Lewis scored 14 for Eastern (2-2).

(At) Southern Indiana 77, Wayne State 54: Nastassia Chambers scored 18 and Shannobn Wilson 15 for Wayne State (3-1).

Big Ten men

(At) No. 19 Purdue 106, Fairfield 64: Dakota Mathias, Vince Edwards and P.J Thompson combined for 46 first-half points and Purdue made 13 of 18 shots from 3-point range before halftime.

Mathias, Edwards and Thompson — all seniors — were a collective 13 of 15 from beyond the arc during the first 20 minutes when the Boilermakers (4-0) built a commanding 58-28 lead against the previously unbeaten Stags (2-1).

Mathias finished with 23 points, Vince Edwards had 21 points and 11 rebounds. Carsen Edwards scored 18 with six assists and Thompson finished with 12 points.

No. 20 Northwestern 82, La Salle 74: At Uncvasville, Connecticut, Bryant McIntosh scored 21 and Scottie Lindsey 20 to lead the Wildcats in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.

The Wildcats (3-1) advance to play Texas Tech in Sunday’s championship. Northwestern has not won an in-season tournament since the 2013 South Padre Island Invitational.

Top 25 men

(At) No. 22 Seton Hall 82, NJIT 53: Desi Rodriguez scored 19 and Seton Hall used an 18-2 second-half run to shake off pesky NJIT.

Sophomore Myles Powell scored 13 and freshman Myles Cale had a 3-point basket and a three-point play in the big run in helping the Pirates (4-0) win their 20th straight non-conference game at the Prudential Center. Cale finished with 11 points.

Khadeen Carrington added nine points as the Pirates beat NJIT for the sixth time in as many games.

(At) No. 24 West Virginia 111, Morgan State 48: Daxter Miles had a career-high 32 to leading West Virginia.

The Mountaineers (2-1) had control from the start, opening the game with a 14-3 run.