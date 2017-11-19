Wisconsin 24, Michigan 10
University of Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters is
University of Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters is taken from the field on a cart after getting injured in the third quarter of the 24-10 Wisconsin Badger victory at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin on November 18, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
University of Michigan's Donovan Peoples-Jones pulls
University of Michigan's Donovan Peoples-Jones pulls in a long reception over University of Wisconsin's Derrick Tindal in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wisconsin's Garret Dooley nails Michigan quarterback
Wisconsin's Garret Dooley nails Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters, who is able to hang onto the ball, in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Josh Metellus breaks up a reception by Wisconsin's
Michigan's Josh Metellus breaks up a reception by Wisconsin's Kyle Penniston in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters loses the ball
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters loses the ball near the 1-yard line and lands right in the hands of Wisconsin's Derrick Tindal, turning the ball over at the one in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters throws in the second
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters throws in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Chris Evans picks up a first down before
Michigan's Chris Evans picks up a first down before being pushed out by Wisconsin's T.J. Edwards in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Sean McKeon gets the ball to the one yard
Michigan's Sean McKeon gets the ball to the one yard line, setting up a touchdown on the next play by Ben Mason in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wisconsin's Nick Nelson defends against Michigan's
Wisconsin's Nick Nelson defends against Michigan's Donovan Peoples-Jones who pulls in a reception but is ruled out of bounds, also confirmed after a review, in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wisconsin's Troy Fumagalli readies for a reception
Wisconsin's Troy Fumagalli readies for a reception in front of Michigan's Josh Metellus in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wisconsin's T.J. Edwards stretches out and sacks Michigan
Wisconsin's T.J. Edwards stretches out and sacks Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters throws, with Wisconsin's
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters throws, with Wisconsin's Ryan Connelly defending, in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Aubrey Solomon and Maurice Hurst bring down
Michigan's Aubrey Solomon and Maurice Hurst bring down Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wisconsin's Derrick Tindal reacts after a long first
Wisconsin's Derrick Tindal reacts after a long first down reception by Michigan's Donovan Peoples-Jones in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Jordan Glasgow brings down Wisconsin fullback
Michigan's Jordan Glasgow brings down Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold at the line in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Ben Mason is pulled by Ian Bunting and pushed
Michigan's Ben Mason is pulled by Ian Bunting and pushed by Khalid Hill and backstops into the end zone to tie up the game at 7 going in at half.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan punter Brad Robbins is able to bring down
Michigan punter Brad Robbins is able to bring down a high ball and get the kick off in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Zach Gentry can't hang onto a reception
Michigan's Zach Gentry can't hang onto a reception with Wisconsin's Joe Ferguson defending in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Quinn Nordin celebrates a field goal in
Michigan's Quinn Nordin celebrates a field goal in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh questions a call in
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh questions a call in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wisconsin's A.J. Taylor pulls in a touchdown reception
Wisconsin's A.J. Taylor pulls in a touchdown reception in the end zone in front of Michigan's Khaleke Hudson in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Adding insult to injury, a referee stumbles over Michigan's
Adding insult to injury, a referee stumbles over Michigan's Khaleke Hudson after Wisconsin's A.J. Taylor pulled in a touchdown reception in the end zone in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wisconsin's Danny Davis III sees a reception slapped
Wisconsin's Danny Davis III sees a reception slapped out of his hands by Michigan's Brandon Watson for an incompletion in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook fakes the handoff
Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook fakes the handoff and hides the ball until handing it off to wide receiver Kendrick Pryor who takes it all the way into the end zone for a score in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Chris Evans tries to evade Wisconsin's Natrell
Michigan's Chris Evans tries to evade Wisconsin's Natrell Jamerson but is brought down in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and members of the
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and members of the medical staff gather around injured quarterback Brandon Peters in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's David Long goes over to see quarterback
Michigan's David Long goes over to see quarterback Brandon Peters as he is taken from the field on the cart after getting injured in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws after coming
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws after coming in for injured Brandon Peters in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook is engulfed by
Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook is engulfed by Michigan defender Maurice Hurst for a sack in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh questions a interference
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh questions a interference call in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Khaleke Hudson sacks Wisconsin quarterback
Michigan's Khaleke Hudson sacks Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook for a big loss in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook is able to throw
Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook is able to throw the ball away but pays the price, getting thrown down to the turf by Michigans' Khaleke Hudson in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Sean McKeon goes up but can't hang onto
Michigan's Sean McKeon goes up but can't hang onto a reception, losing it on the way down, in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Badgers' Jonathan Taylor runs over Wolverines' Michael
Badgers' Jonathan Taylor runs over Wolverines' Michael Wroblewski in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh leaves the field after
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh leaves the field after the Wisconsin victory, 24-10.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn, who came in for the
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn, who came in for the injured Brandon Peters, leaves the field with the team after a 24-10 loss to Wisconsin.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
University of Michigan's Kekoa Crawford has no fear
University of Michigan's Kekoa Crawford has no fear of the cold as he and the Wolverines go to Camp Randall to take on the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison, Wisconsin on November 18, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh makes his way down
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh makes his way down the tunnel to the field at Camp Randall Stadium.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wolverines quarterback Brandon Peters warms up on the
Wolverines quarterback Brandon Peters warms up on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Players make their way form the bus into Camp Randall
Players make their way form the bus into Camp Randall Stadium for the Wolverines, Badger matchup.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wolverines' Eddie McDoom goes up for a reception during
Wolverines' Eddie McDoom goes up for a reception during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wolverines' Khalid Hill makes it onto the field to
Wolverines' Khalid Hill makes it onto the field to warm up before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wolverines' Maurice Ways pulls in an over-the-shoulder
Wolverines' Maurice Ways pulls in an over-the-shoulder reception during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
An ugly morning in Madison as Wolverines' Patrick Kugler
An ugly morning in Madison as Wolverines' Patrick Kugler and Jon Runyan come off the field after arriving at Camp Randall.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Not an exciting week near the top of the rankings as every team in my top 10 took care of business.

    Sure, we could get picky and move some teams around based on margin of victory or strength of schedule, but getting wins matters most and all of them did just that.

    Wisconsin might have helped itself the most, getting a win over a ranked team, though Michigan might tumble from the rankings after the loss to the Badgers, as they did on my ballot. Wisconsin was ranked fifth in last week’s CFP rankings, behind Alabama, Clemson, Miami and Oklahoma.

    The question is: Will the College Football Playoff committee be impressed? They might be, but no other team in the top 10 hurt themselves, so I wouldn’t expect a ton of shuffling.

    There are plenty of big games coming up in the final week of the regular season, followed by conference title games. So it should get interesting from here as the playoff field starts to come into focus.

    MATT CHARBONEAU’S AP BALLOT

    1. Alabama (last week: 1)

    2. Oklahoma (2)

    3. Miami (3)

    4. Wisconsin (4)

    5. Clemson (5)

    6. Auburn (6)

    7. Ohio State (7)

    8. Georgia (8)

    9. Southern Cal (9)

    10. Notre Dame (10)

    11. Washington (14)

    12. Penn State (12)

    13. Washington State (13)

    14. TCU (15)

    15. UCF (16)

    16. Memphis (17)

    17. LSU (18)

    18. Oklahoma State (11)

    19. Virginia Tech (19)

    20. South Florida (20)

    21. Northwestern (21)

    22. Michigan State (22)

    23. Stanford (23)

    24. Mississippi State (NR)

    25. Boise State (NR)

