Wisconsin's Kendric Pryor catches a pass in front of Michigan's Josh Metellus during the first half Saturday. (Photo: Morry Gash, AP)

Not an exciting week near the top of the rankings as every team in my top 10 took care of business.

Sure, we could get picky and move some teams around based on margin of victory or strength of schedule, but getting wins matters most and all of them did just that.

Wisconsin might have helped itself the most, getting a win over a ranked team, though Michigan might tumble from the rankings after the loss to the Badgers, as they did on my ballot. Wisconsin was ranked fifth in last week’s CFP rankings, behind Alabama, Clemson, Miami and Oklahoma.

The question is: Will the College Football Playoff committee be impressed? They might be, but no other team in the top 10 hurt themselves, so I wouldn’t expect a ton of shuffling.

There are plenty of big games coming up in the final week of the regular season, followed by conference title games. So it should get interesting from here as the playoff field starts to come into focus.

MATT CHARBONEAU’S AP BALLOT

1. Alabama (last week: 1)

2. Oklahoma (2)

3. Miami (3)

4. Wisconsin (4)

5. Clemson (5)

6. Auburn (6)

7. Ohio State (7)

8. Georgia (8)

9. Southern Cal (9)

10. Notre Dame (10)

11. Washington (14)

12. Penn State (12)

13. Washington State (13)

14. TCU (15)

15. UCF (16)

16. Memphis (17)

17. LSU (18)

18. Oklahoma State (11)

19. Virginia Tech (19)

20. South Florida (20)

21. Northwestern (21)

22. Michigan State (22)

23. Stanford (23)

24. Mississippi State (NR)

25. Boise State (NR)