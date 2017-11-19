Michigan dropped out of the Amway coaches' poll following Saturday's 24-10 loss at Wisconsin. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Michigan State jumped up two spots to No. 22 and Michigan tumbled out of this week's Amway coaches' college football poll, released Sunday.

Michigan State (8-3) took care of business at home with a 17-7 victory over Maryland, while Michigan (8-3) couldn't knock off unbeaten Wisconsin in a 24-10 road loss.

There was no movement among the top 10 as Alabama held onto the top spot once again following a 56-0 thrashing of Mercer. Miami, Clemson, Wisconsin and Oklahoma round out the top five.

AMWAY COACHES' POLL

1. Alabama (64 first-place votes), 11-0 record, 1,600 points (last week: 1)

2. Miami, 10-0, 1,492 (2)

3. Clemson, 10-1, 1,429 (3)

4. Wisconsin, 11-0, 1,414 (4)

5. Oklahoma, 10-1, 1,408 (5)

6. Auburn, 9-2, 1,271 (6)

7. Georgia, 10-1, 1,221 (7)

8. Ohio State, 9-2, 1,103 (8)

9. Notre Dame, 9-2, 1,019 (9)

10. USC, 10-2, 976 (10)

11. Penn State, 9-2, 956 (11)

12. Central Florida, 10-0, 915 (12)

13. TCU, 9-2, 861 (14)

14. Washington, 9-2, 735 (15)

15. Washington State, 9-2, 684 (16)

16. Memphis, 9-1, 566 (17)

17. Mississippi State, 8-3, 552 (19)

18. LSU, 8-3, 430 (21)

19. South Florida , 9-1, 388 (20)

20. Stanford, 8-3, 383 (23)

21. Oklahoma State, 8-3, 366 (13)

22. Michigan State, 8-3, 326 (24)

23. Northwestern, 8-3, 243 (27)

24. Boise State, 9-2, 124 (29)

25. Virginia Tech, 8-3, 119 (26)

Other receiving votes: South Carolina 69, Michigan 58, San Diego State 24, Iowa State 14, North Carolina State 13, Kentucky 9, Wake Forest 8, Texas A&M 8, Troy 4, Florida Atlantic 4, Fresno State 4, Army 3, West Virginia 1.