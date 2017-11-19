Jim Mora (Photo: Elaine Thompson, AP)

One day after UCLA lost its third straight rivalry game to USC, the school announced that it has fired head coach Jim Mora.

Offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch, the former Michigan pass game coordinator, will take over as interim head coach.

The Bruins (5-6) finish the regular season on Friday with a chance to clinch bowl eligibility at home against California.

Mora is due a buyout worth more than $12 million. UCLA said the terms will be honored and covered by department-generated funds.

“Making a coaching change is never easy, but it’s an especially difficult decision when you know that a coach has given his all to our university,” athletic director Dan Guerrero said in a statement. “Jim helped reestablish our football program, and was instrumental in so many ways in moving the program forward. While his first four seasons at UCLA were very successful, the past two seasons have not met expectations. We thank Jim and his family for his service to our school and his unquestionable commitment to our student-athletes.”

Mora started his career with the most wins in his first three seasons for any UCLA head coach, but went just 17-19 since the beginning of 2015. The Bruins went 4-8 last season.

