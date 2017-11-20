Corey Allen scores career-high 39 in Detroit Mercy's 116-109 overtime victory over Houston Baptist Sunday. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

Nashville, Tenn. — Corey Allen made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 39 points, Jermaine Jackson Jr. made two 3-pointers in the final 10 seconds of regulation, and Detroit Mercy beat Houston Baptist, 116-109, in overtime on Sunday.

Detroit Mercy took an 89-87 lead with 2:31 left in regulation but didn’t score again until Jackson’s 3-pointer to get within 94-92. After Oliver Lynch-Daniels made 1 of 2 free throws with 7.8 seconds left for Houston Baptist, Jackson nailed a 3 off the glass.

Jackson was just 4-of-15 shooting in the game and didn’t attempt a shot in overtime. Allen opened OT with a 3-pointer and two Kameron Chatman free throws made it 108-99 with 1:33 remaining.

Chatman finished with 22 points. Allen was 5-for-8 on 3-pointers in the first half and scored 19 points. Chatman added 13 points before halftime for Detroit Mercy (2-2).

Josh Ibarra had 31 points and 13 rebounds for Houston Baptist (1-3). Jalon Gates made five 3-pointers and scored 18.

Three different Huskies had at least eight points in the first half, led by Ibarra’s 12 to stay within 55-48.

More state men

South Carolina 79, Western Michigan 66: At Conway, S.C., Wesley Myers and Chris Silva each scored 14 to help South Carolina (4-1) beat Western Michigan (2-3) for the second time in a week, in the relocated Puerto Rico Tip-Off. Thoms Wilder scored 15 to lead Western, which committed 22 turnovers that led to 28 points for the Gamecocks.

State women

(At) Michigan State 107, College of Charleston 43: Kennedy Johnson and Sidney Cooks each scored 18 as the Spartans (3-0)rolled to victory. Victoria Gaines had 13 points and 11 rebounds. This is the first time in program history Michigan State has scored 95 points in the first three games of a season.

(At) Iowa 79, Western Michigan 56: Marley Hill had 12 points to lead the Broncos (2-2), who shot just 29.6 percent in the first half and 30 for the game.

(At) Oakland 67, Niagara 59: Leah Somerfield scored 16 and Taylor Jones added 15 as the Golden Grizzies (2-2) won.

Big Ten men

Texas Tech 85, No. 20 Northwestern 49: At the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in Uncasville, Conn., Keenan Evans scored 25 to lead Texas Tech (4-0) in the championship game. Scottie Lindsay led the Wildcats (3-2) with 20 points. It was the most-lopsided loss in head coach Chris Collins’ five years at Northwestern.

(At) No. 14 Minnesota 92, Western Carolina 64: Jordan Murphy had 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Minnesota (4-0) cruised. Five Gophers scored in double figures.

(At) Ohio State 80, Northeastern 55: Jae’Sean Tate made all 10 of his shots from the floor and had a career-high 24 points to lead the Buckeyes (4-0).

(At) Indiana 70, South Florida 53: Robert Johnson scored 21 points and Juwan Morgan added 15 to help the Indiana (2-2) pull away.

(At) Illinois 91, Marshall 74: Leron Black scored 17 points and Kipper Nichols had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Illinois (4-0).

(At) Nebraska 92, North Dakota 70: Isaac Copeland scored 30 for Nebraska (3-1).

(At) Rutgers 64, Coppin State 39: Eugene Omoruyi scored 19 for Rutgers (4-0).