Bob Wojnowski hosts the College Football Show on Michigan-Ohio State rivalry week. (Photo: Detroit News)

CLOSE Bob Wojnowski and Chris Howard break down the history of the historic rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State; Later, Nick Hill and Matt Charboneau talk the Spartans aiming for a 9-3 record. Detroit News

It's Michigan-Ohio State rivalry week and that means Wojo has a history lesson for football fans.

Wojo went back in time and dug up footage from the 1923 Wolverines-Buckeyes game to illustrate the 110 years of history between the two schools.

Here's some of the other highlights from this week's edition of the College Football Show.

► 2:00: Wojo's history lesson from the 1923 UM-Ohio State game

► 3:50: Michigan's Chase Winovich and Tyree Kinnel on the rivalry

► 5:00: Former UM running back Chris Howard on the 1997 UM-OSU game

► 8:40: Howard on Michigan's chances of upsetting the Buckeyes

► 11:00: Howard on the chances of Brandon Peters starting at quarterback

► 12:10: Howard on Michigan's defense against the Buckeyes

► 13:30: Howard on containing Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett

► 15:10: Howard picks the Buckeyes to beat the Wolverines

► 17:30: Michigan State linebackers Chris Frey and Kenny Willekes

► 19:00: Former MSU running back Nick Hill on a possible 9-3 season

► 21:10: Hill on Michigan's offense against the Scarlet Knights

► 22:40: Hill picks the Spartans to beat Rutgers

► 24:00: Matt Charboneau previews the Spartans-Scarlet Knights

► 25:45: Wojo picks the Buckeyes and Spartans to win Saturday

► 27:15: Charboneau's top 25 list