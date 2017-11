A look at Eastern Michigan’s helmets for Tuesday night’s game against Bowling Green. (Photo: Twitter, @EMU_EQ)

The Eastern Michigan football team will have its seniors on its mind Tuesday, and on its helmets.

Eastern Michigan (4-7, 2-5 Mid-American Conference) is breaking out special helmets Tuesday night when it takes on Bowling Green (2-9, 2-5) at Rynearson Stadium.

Within the concrete-block “E” will be the jersey number for each departing senior.