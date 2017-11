CLOSE Bob Wojnowski and Chris Howard break down the history of the rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State. Later, Nick Hill and Matt Charboneau talk about the Spartans aiming for a 9-3 record. Detroit News

Alabama is the favorite against rival Auburn among Detroit News college football prognosticators this week. (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images)

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their picks against the spread for Week 13 of the college football season. This week’s guest selector is Andrew Malinovich of Austin, Texas. Malinovich was the winner of the Wojo Picks contest (detroitnews.com/wojospicks) with a record 12-2-1.

Ohio State -11 at Michigan

Charboneau: Ohio State

Chengelis: Ohio State

Niyo: Michigan

Wojnowski: Ohio State

Malinovich: Ohio State (best bet)

MSU -13 at Rutgers

Charboneau: MSU

Chengelis: MSU

Niyo: MSU (best bet)

Wojnowski: Rutgers

Malinovich: MSU

Indiana +2.5 at Purdue

Charboneau: Indiana

Chengelis: Indiana

Niyo: Purdue

Wojnowski:: Purdue

Malinovich: Purdue

Penn State -21 at Maryland

Charboneau: Penn State (best bet)

Chengelis:: Penn State

Niyo:: Penn State

Wojnowski: Penn State

Malinovich: Penn State

Northwestern -16.5 at Illinois

Charboneau: Northwestern

Chengelis: Northwestern

Niyo: Northwestern

Wojnowski: Northwestern

Malinovich: Illinois

Wisconsin -17 at Minnesota

Charboneau: Wisconsin

Chengelis: Wisconsin

Niyo: Wisconsin

Wojnowski: Minnesota

Malinovich: Minnesota

Iowa State +3 at Kansas State

Charboneau: Iowa State

Chengelis: Iowa State

Niyo: Iowa State

Wojnowski: Kansas State

Malinovich: Kansan State

Georgia -11 at Georgia Tech

Charboneau: Georgia

Chengelis: Georgia

Niyo: Georgia

Wojnowski: Georgia

Malinovich: Georgia

Washington State +9.5 at Washington

Charboneau: Washington State

Chengelis: Washington

Niyo: Washington State

Wojnowski: Washington

Malinovich: Washington State

Colorado +10.5 at Utah

Charboneau: Utah

Chengelis: Utah

Niyo: Colorado

Wojnowski: Colorado

Malinovich: Colorado

Notre Dame -2.5 at Stanford

Charboneau: Notre Dame

Chengelis: Stanford

Niyo: Notre Dame

Wojnowski: Notre Dame

Malinovich: Notre Dame

Clemson -14 at South Carolina

Charboneau: South Carolina

Chengelis: Clemson

Niyo: Clemson

Wojnowski: South Carolina

Malinovich: Clemson

Texas A&M (-10) at LSU

Charboneau: Texas A&M

Chengelis: Texas A&M

Niyo: Texas A&M

Wojnowski: LSU

Malinovich: LSU

West Virginia +23 at Oklahoma

Charboneau: West Virginia

Chengelis: Oklahoma

Niyo: West Virginia

Wojnowski: Oklahoma

Malinovich: Oklahoma

Alabama -4 at Auburn

Charboneau: Alabama

Chengelis: Alabama

Niyo: Alabama

Wojnowski: Alabama (best bet)

Malinovich: Alabama

RECORDS

Charboneau: 4-10-1 last week; 74-99-6 overall; 6-6 best bets

Chengelis: 6-8-1 last week; 75-98-6 overall; 3-8-1 best bets

Niyo: 4-10-1last week; 84-89-1 overall; 7-5 best bets

Wojnowski: 7-7-1 last week; 85-88-6 overall; 7-5 best bets