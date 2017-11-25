Ferris State quarterback Reggie Bell carries the ball against Fort Hays State Saturday. (Photo: Photo courtesy Kevin McDermott (Ferris State Athletics))

Senior running back Jahaan Brown had a pair of touchdown runs of 3 yards each as Ferris State defeated Fort Hays State, 31-21, Saturday in an NCAA Division II second-round playoff game at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays, Kansas.

Malik Taylor (four receptions for 54 yards) caught a TD pass for No. 4-seed Ferris State (11-1), which has won nine straight and advances to play No. 7 Harding (10-3) in the quarterfinals at noon Saturday in Big Rapids.

Dual-threat quarterback Reggie Bell led the Bulldogs' attack, which compiled 460 yards in offense. He was 13-of-23 for 168 yards passing while running for 78 yards on 20 carries. Brandon Walker had three catches for 119 yards, including one grab for 66 yards.

Brown's first of two TD runs and Davontae Harrington's score from 3 yards gave Ferris a substantial cushion. Wyatt Ford's 28-yard field goal and Bell's 19-yard strike to Taylor added to the margin before Brown scored his second touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Fort Hays State (11-1) mounted a late rally with a pair of TDs with less than a minute left, which included an 81-yard run by Kenneth Iheme.