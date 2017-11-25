Detroit — Corey Allen missed just one field goal attempt as he scored 22 points to lead Detroit Mercy to its third straight win, dominating NAIA’s Siena Heights, 131-69, on Saturday afternoon.
This was the third time Detroit Mercy scored more than 100 points this season. The 131 points were also the fourth-most points scored in a single game in program history.
BOX SCORE: Detroit Mercy 131, Siena Heights 69
Jermaine Jackson Jr. was just one steal short of a triple-double with 16 points, 13 assists, nine steals and six rebounds.
Allen drilled 3 of 4 from 3-point range and finished 9 of 10 from the floor. Kameron Chatman had 23 points and nine rebounds as six Titans hit double figures.
Detroit Mercy (4-2) beat Houston Baptist, 116-109, in overtime before getting by Saint Louis, 72-70, on Wednesday.
The Titans, who took a 55-27 advantage into the locker room, scored 76 points in the second half.
Detroit Mercy drilled 17 from distance while hitting 59 percent (51-for-86) from the field.
Keith Jordan Jr. scored 18 and Josh Winowiecki had 10 points and 14 rebounds for Siena Heights.
More state men
(At) Western Michigan 88, Northwood 59: Thomas Wilder scored 15 points and Drake LaMont had 14 points on 7-for-9 shooting for Western Michigan.
The Broncos went on an early 10-2 run for an 18-9 lead. But Division II Northwood’s Alec Marty scored 11 straight points with a pair of free throws, a pair of layups, a 3-pointer and a jumper and the Timberwolves trailed 22-20 with 11:05 remaining before halftime.
Western Michigan (3-3) countered with a 13-0 run with five different players scoring, led 35-20 and went into intermission ahead 43-27. The Broncos were never threatened and led by double digits the rest of the way.
Reggie Jones added 10 points for Western Michigan which shot 35-for-64 (54.7 percent) and had a 44-28 rebounding edge.
Marty led Northwood (2-2) with 17 points and Bruno Solomun had 10.
The contest was a regular-season game for Western Michigan but an exhibition for Northwood.
More scores
MIAA
Illinois Tech 67, (at) Kalamazoo 58
Mount Union 86, (at) Albion 62
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs