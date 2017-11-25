Detroit Mercy guard Corey Allen scored 22 in Saturday's rout of Siena Heights. (Photo: Heather Coit, Associated Press)

Detroit — Corey Allen missed just one field goal attempt as he scored 22 points to lead Detroit Mercy to its third straight win, dominating NAIA’s Siena Heights, 131-69, on Saturday afternoon.

This was the third time Detroit Mercy scored more than 100 points this season. The 131 points were also the fourth-most points scored in a single game in program history.

BOX SCORE: Detroit Mercy 131, Siena Heights 69

Jermaine Jackson Jr. was just one steal short of a triple-double with 16 points, 13 assists, nine steals and six rebounds.

Allen drilled 3 of 4 from 3-point range and finished 9 of 10 from the floor. Kameron Chatman had 23 points and nine rebounds as six Titans hit double figures.

Detroit Mercy (4-2) beat Houston Baptist, 116-109, in overtime before getting by Saint Louis, 72-70, on Wednesday.

The Titans, who took a 55-27 advantage into the locker room, scored 76 points in the second half.

Detroit Mercy drilled 17 from distance while hitting 59 percent (51-for-86) from the field.

Keith Jordan Jr. scored 18 and Josh Winowiecki had 10 points and 14 rebounds for Siena Heights.

More state men

(At) Western Michigan 88, Northwood 59: Thomas Wilder scored 15 points and Drake LaMont had 14 points on 7-for-9 shooting for Western Michigan.

The Broncos went on an early 10-2 run for an 18-9 lead. But Division II Northwood’s Alec Marty scored 11 straight points with a pair of free throws, a pair of layups, a 3-pointer and a jumper and the Timberwolves trailed 22-20 with 11:05 remaining before halftime.

Western Michigan (3-3) countered with a 13-0 run with five different players scoring, led 35-20 and went into intermission ahead 43-27. The Broncos were never threatened and led by double digits the rest of the way.

Reggie Jones added 10 points for Western Michigan which shot 35-for-64 (54.7 percent) and had a 44-28 rebounding edge.

Marty led Northwood (2-2) with 17 points and Bruno Solomun had 10.

The contest was a regular-season game for Western Michigan but an exhibition for Northwood.

More scores

MIAA

Illinois Tech 67, (at) Kalamazoo 58

Mount Union 86, (at) Albion 62