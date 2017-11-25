Connecticut's Kia Nurse, left, drives past Michigan State's Mardrekia Cook in the first half on Saturday. (Photo: Timothy J. Gonzelez, Associated Press)

Eugene, Ore. — Azura Stevens recorded one of three UConn double-doubles and reached 1,000 points for her career as the top-ranked Huskies beat Michigan State, 96-62, at the PK80 Invitational on Saturday.

Stevens had 25 points and 16 rebounds for the Huskies (5-0), who won their 136th consecutive game against an unranked opponent. Kia Nurse added 20 points for UConn, Napheesa Collier had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Crystal Dangerfield had 10 points and 10 assists.

Stevens started for the third straight game in place of injured preseason All-American Katie Lou Samuelson, who wore a protective boot on her sprained left foot. Stevens was 10-for-15 from the field, including a 3-pointer, and had five assists.

Sidney Cooks led the Spartans (4-1) with 11 points and eight rebounds off the bench, and Branndais Agee scored 10 points, giving her 1,001 for her career.

The Huskies built a 46-21 lead at the half by dominating inside with a 30-2 edge in points in the paint, which grew to 56-24 by game’s end. They also had a 46-28 rebounding edge after Michigan State came in leading the nation in rebound average (57.0) and margin (plus-28).

The Spartans missed their first six shots and trailed 16-2 after Collier blocked three of their first nine attempts. UConn scored the first 17 points of the second quarter to go up 36-9.

The only glitch for the Huskies came from the 3-point line, where they were 1-for-13 in the first half after shooting 46.9 percent through their first four games. UConn finished 7-for-24 (29.2 percent) beyond the arc.

More state women

No. 25 Michigan 74, (at) Ohio 61: Katelynn Flaherty scored 31 points, Hallie Thome had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Michigan used a 25-15 fourth quarter to beat Ohio.

Michigan only led 49-46 at the end of the third quarter but opened the fourth on a 10-0 run — with six straight from Flaherty to start it. She also found Thome for a transition layup and capped the run with a pair of free throws.

Jillian Dunston added nine points and 14 boards for Michigan (4-1), which outrebounded Ohio 50-31. Flaherty was 10 of 22 from the field as Michigan shot 45.5 percent. The Wolverines have only lost to No. 4 Louisville and will play sixth-ranked Notre Dame on Wednesday.

Thome faced her twin sister Hannah in the game. The Ohio reserve had six points in 13 minutes.

Rutgers 75, Western Michigan 64: Breanna Mobley had 26 points and 12 rebounds and Marley Hill scored 14 for Western Michigan (2-4) during the second day of the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Florida. Rutgers outscored Western Michigan 24-12 in the third quarter to take control and hand the Broncos their third straight loss.

More scores

GLIAC

Northern Michigan 63, (at) Bellarmine 55

Southern Indiana 53, (at) Grand Valley State 44

MIAA

(At) Bluffton 86, Kalamazoo 70

Calvin 73, (at) Carleton 61