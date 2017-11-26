Final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see the final Detroit News
Go through the gallery to see the final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2017 season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.  Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
1. Wisconsin (12-0, 9-0) – The Badgers finished off
1. Wisconsin (12-0, 9-0) – The Badgers finished off a perfect regular season, though there are still plenty of doubters out there when it comes to the Badgers’ place in the College Football Playoff. A win over Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game should erase any lingering questions. Last week: 1.  Stacy Bengs, AP
Fullscreen
2. Ohio State (10-2, 8-1) – The Buckeyes continued
2. Ohio State (10-2, 8-1) – The Buckeyes continued their dominance over Michigan and did so with J.T. Barrett suffering a knee injury. His status will clearly be the focus as the Buckeyes look to win the conference title game for the second time and make a bid for a two-loss team to make the College Football Playoff field. Last week: 2.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
3. Northwestern (9-3, 7-2) – The Wildcats won seven
3. Northwestern (9-3, 7-2) – The Wildcats won seven straight to close the regular season and did so in dominating fashion with blowout victories over Minnesota and Illinois. It sure has them lamenting some early-season struggles, but the reward for a solid season should be a quality bowl game. Last week: 3.  Bradley Leeb, AP
Fullscreen
4. Michigan State (9-3, 7-2) – The Spartans completed
4. Michigan State (9-3, 7-2) – The Spartans completed the flip from a season ago, turning a miserable 3-9 mark from 2016 into a nine-win season in 2017. Rutgers offered little resistance as the Spartans’ offense came to life. The only suspense left is where the Spartans will head for a bowl game, something they missed out on a year ago. Last week: 4.  Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
5. Penn State (10-2, 7-2) – The Nittany Lions dismantled
5. Penn State (10-2, 7-2) – The Nittany Lions dismantled Maryland to close out their cruise through the final three weeks of the season. They’ll likely end up in a New Year’s Six bowl game, but there’s no doubt the Nittany Lions will look back at the close losses to Ohio State and Michigan State and wonder what might have been. Last week: 5.  Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
6. Michigan (8-4, 5-4) – The Wolverines closed the
6. Michigan (8-4, 5-4) – The Wolverines closed the regular season with two straight losses as the poor quarterback play and lackluster offense continued to be the issue for a team with an outstanding defense. They’ll get a decent bowl spot but there’s no doubt that three years into Jim Harbaugh’s tenure, the middle-of-the-pack finishes are becoming far too routine. Last week: 6.  Tony Ding, AP
Fullscreen
7. Purdue (6-6, 4-5) – Two weeks ago, the prospect
7. Purdue (6-6, 4-5) – Two weeks ago, the prospect of reaching a bowl game for the first time in five years seemed like a longshot. But the Boilermakers upset Iowa and then closed out by beating Indiana in a battle of teams looking for that sixth win. It capped a season that just might win Jeff Brohm Big Ten coach of the year honors. Last week: 8.  Michael Conroy, AP
Fullscreen
8. Iowa (7-5, 4-5) – The Hawkeyes ended a two-game
8. Iowa (7-5, 4-5) – The Hawkeyes ended a two-game skid by rolling over Nebraska and locking up a spot in a bowl game. It was the end of a roller-coaster season, one that saw plenty of ups but just as many downs. The win over Ohio State was the highlight, but that’s of little consolation for a team that expects to challenge Wisconsin in the West. Last week: 9.  John Peterson, AP
Fullscreen
9. Indiana (5-7, 2-7) – The Hoosiers really are on
9. Indiana (5-7, 2-7) – The Hoosiers really are on the right track under first-year coach Tom Allen and came close to getting that sixth win against Purdue, but the brutal schedule early in Big Ten play proved too much to overcome. There were plenty of good signs, however, and the Hoosiers could be close to at least pushing the other East powers. Last week: 7.  Michael Conroy, AP
Fullscreen
10. Maryland (4-8, 2-7) – The Terrapins were battling
10. Maryland (4-8, 2-7) – The Terrapins were battling injuries all season, so it’s no real surprise they closed on a four-game skid. However, after playing Michigan State tough two weeks ago, they got flattened at home by Penn State, giving up 66 points. It was hardly the way they wanted to head into the offseason. Last week: 10.  Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
11. Minnesota (5-7, 2-7) – It was a tough first season
11. Minnesota (5-7, 2-7) – It was a tough first season for coach P.J. Fleck as the Golden Gophers won just one game in the final five weeks as they joined the parade of teams beating up on Nebraska. The bad sign heading into the offseason was that the Gophers didn’t score a single point in the final two weeks, getting blanked by Northwestern and Wisconsin. Last week: 12.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Fullscreen
12. Nebraska (4-8, 3-6) – The Cornhuskers closed the
12. Nebraska (4-8, 3-6) – The Cornhuskers closed the season by losing their last four games, and only one was somewhat close. That proved to be the final nail for coach Mike Riley, who was fired on Saturday. Where the Huskers go from here will say a lot about whether they can become relevant in a division that is far from tough. Last week: 11.  John Peterson, AP
Fullscreen
13. Rutgers (4-8, 3-6) – The Scarlet Knights had a
13. Rutgers (4-8, 3-6) – The Scarlet Knights had a good stretch in the middle of the season when it won three of four Big Ten games. But they closed with three straight losses and were outscored 116-13. That won’t sit well heading into the offseason, but Chris Ash seems to have breathed life back into the program. Last week: 13.  Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
14. Illinois (2-10, 0-9) – The Fighting Illini won
14. Illinois (2-10, 0-9) – The Fighting Illini won the first two games of the season, but that seems like eons ago as they lost 10 straight the rest of the way. It would seem to cast some doubt over the security of second-year coach Lovie Smith, but judging from comments from AD Josh Whitman, it sounds like Smith will get year No. 3. Last week: 14.  Michael Hickey, Getty Images
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    “There’s a lot of football left.”

    We say it every year when folks flip out over where teams are ranked early in the season. We say it in the middle of season. Heck, we even say it in the final couple of weeks.

    But man, it really should be something we remind ourselves of more regularly considering what the final week of the regular season provided. It gave us the first loss of the season for both Alabama and Miami, two teams that were in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings and the Nos. 1 and 3 teams in my Associated Press rankings.

    Needless to say, that changes things a bit.

    What’s interesting, however, is it doesn’t exactly provide chaos.

    For Miami, it still seems like a win over Clemson in next week’s ACC championship game will get the Hurricanes in the top four. Obviously, Clemson would be in if it wins.

    Oklahoma seems a lock, assuming it wins the Big 12 title game, and the same goes for the SEC champion, either Georgia or Auburn.

    It’s Alabama’s loss that creates some intrigue. Do the Crimson Tide get in over an undefeated Wisconsin team? Do they get in over a two-loss Ohio State team?

    The general narrative in college football that tends to reward the brand over performance would say Alabama would be in. The fact Alabama hasn’t really beaten anyone of note says otherwise.

    It’s up to the committee now, and judging by my AP ballot this week, you know where I stand.

    More: Clemson takes over No. 1 in polls; Michigan State 19th

    MATT CHARBONEAU’S AP BALLOT

    1. Oklahoma (last week: 2)

    2. Clemson (5)

    3. Auburn (6)

    4. Wisconsin (4)

    5. Ohio State (7)

    6. Georgia (8)

    7. Alabama (1)

    8. Miami (3)

    9. Southern Cal (9)

    10. Washington (11)

    11. Penn State (12)

    12. TCU (14)

    13. UCF (15)

    14. Memphis (16)

    15. LSU (17)

    16. Stanford (23)

    17. Notre Dame (10)

    18. Oklahoma State (18)

    19. Northwestern (21)

    20. Michigan State (22)

    21. Virginia Tech (19)

    22. Washington State (13)

    23. San Diego State (NR)

    24. South Florida (20)

    25. Fresno State (NR)

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE