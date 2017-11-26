Michigan State 40, Rutgers 7
Michigan State running back Madre London, left, is
Michigan State running back Madre London, left, is congratulated by Jeremy Schram, center, and Noah Davis (84) after scoring a touchdown as Rutgers defensive back K.J. Gray (17) walks past during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Piscataway, N.J. Michigan State won the game, 40-7.  Julio Cortez, Associated Press
Michigan State placekicker Matt Coghlin (4) is congratulated
Michigan State placekicker Matt Coghlin (4) is congratulated by Brian Lewerke, right, after making a field goal against Rutgers during the first half.  Julio Cortez, Associated Press
Rutgers defensive back Isaiah Wharton, right, celebrates
Rutgers defensive back Isaiah Wharton, right, celebrates after deflecting a pass intended for Michigan State wide receiver Cody White, left, during the first half.  Julio Cortez, Associated Press
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke (14) runs
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke (14) runs with the ball against Rutgers during the second half.  Julio Cortez, Associated Press
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke (14) dives
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke (14) dives in for a first down as Rutgers defensive back K.J. Gray tries to stop him during the second half.  Julio Cortez, Associated Press
Michigan State place kicker Matt Coghlin (4), with
Michigan State place kicker Matt Coghlin (4), with Brian Lewerke holding, kicks a field goal against Rutgers during the second half.  Julio Cortez, Associated Press
Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie (35) runs with
Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie (35) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass and offensive lineman Kamaal Seymour (54) moves in for the tackle during the second half.  Julio Cortez, Associated Press
Michigan State running back LJ Scott tries to break
Michigan State running back LJ Scott tries to break free from the line against Rutgers defenders.  Jeff Zelevansky, Getty Images
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks to pass
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks to pass against the Rutgers defense.  Jeff Zelevansky, Getty Images
Rutgers' Raheem Blackshear (25) tries to break free
Rutgers' Raheem Blackshear (25) tries to break free from Michigan State's Grayson Miller.  Jeff Zelevansky, Getty Images
Rutgers quarterback Johnathan Lewis looks to pass in
Rutgers quarterback Johnathan Lewis looks to pass in front with Michigan State's Kenny Willekes in hot pursuit.  Jeff Zelevansky, Getty Images
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio stands on the sidelines
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio stands on the sidelines with his team during a break in the action.  Jeff Zelevansky, Getty Images
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke runs from
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke runs from away from Rutgers' Kemoko Turay.  Jeff Zelevansky, Getty Images
Michigan State running back Gerald Holmes tries to
Michigan State running back Gerald Holmes tries to push the pile against the Rutgers defense.  Jeff Zelevansky, Getty Images
Michigan State running back LJ Scott tries to dodge
Michigan State running back LJ Scott tries to dodge Rutgers' Ross Douglas.  Jeff Zelevansky, Getty Images
The Santa Claus trio are left with frowns after Michigan
The Santa Claus trio are left with frowns after Michigan State dismantled Rutgers on Saturday.  Julio Cortez, Associated Press
    Clemson is the nation’s new No. 1 team in the Associated Press poll and the Amway coaches’ poll, following former No. 1 Alabama’s loss to Auburn on Saturday.

    The top five in both polls, released Sunday, are Clemson, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Auburn and Alabama.

    Wisconsin’s plays Ohio State in this week’s Big Ten championship game, Clemson plays Miami in the ACC title game and Oklahoma takes on TCU for the Big 12 championship. The SEC championship will be decided between Auburn and Georgia; the Bulldogs are No. 6 in both polls.

    Michigan State, which finished its regular season 9-3 after clubbing Rutgers on Saturday, is No. 19 in both polls. The Spartans had been No. 21 in the AP poll and No. 22 in the coaches' poll.

    AMWAY COACHES' POLL

    1. Clemson (25 first-place votes), 11-1 record, 1,485 (last week: 3)

    2. Oklahoma (12), 11-1, 1,462 (5)

    3. Wisconsin (21), 12-0, 1,454 (4)

    4. Auburn (4), 10-2, 1,402 (6)

    5. Alabama, 11-1, 1,272 (1)

    6. Georgia, 11-1, 1,269 (7)

    T7. Ohio State, 10-2, 1,123 (8)

    T7. Miami, 10-1, 1,123 (2)

    9. USC, 10-2, 990 (10)

    10. Penn State, 10-2, 970 (11)

    11. UCF, 11-0, 957 (12)

    12. TCU, 10-2, 934 (13)

    13. Washington, 10-2, 822 (14)

    14. Memphis, 10-1, 656 (16)

    15. Stanford, 9-3, 640 (20)

    16. LSU, 9-3, 596 (18)

    17. Notre Dame, 9-3, 541 (9)

    18. Oklahoma State, 9-3, 506 (21)

    19. Michigan State, 9-3, 476 (22)

    20. Northwestern, 9-3, 387 (23)

    21. Virginia Tech, 9-3, 297 (25)

    22. Washington State, 9-3, 266 (15)

    23. South Florida, 9-2, 128 (19)

    24. Mississippi State, 8-4, 124 (14)

    25. San Diego State, 10-2, 86 (NR)

    Others receiving votes: Fresno State 70, N.C. State 65, Boise State 15, Troy 12, Toledo 7, Florida Atlantic 7, South Carolina 6, Louisville 1, Army 1.

