Clemson is the nation’s new No. 1 team in the Associated Press poll and the Amway coaches’ poll, following former No. 1 Alabama’s loss to Auburn on Saturday.

The top five in both polls, released Sunday, are Clemson, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Auburn and Alabama.

Wisconsin’s plays Ohio State in this week’s Big Ten championship game, Clemson plays Miami in the ACC title game and Oklahoma takes on TCU for the Big 12 championship. The SEC championship will be decided between Auburn and Georgia; the Bulldogs are No. 6 in both polls.

Michigan State, which finished its regular season 9-3 after clubbing Rutgers on Saturday, is No. 19 in both polls. The Spartans had been No. 21 in the AP poll and No. 22 in the coaches' poll.

AMWAY COACHES' POLL

1. Clemson (25 first-place votes), 11-1 record, 1,485 (last week: 3)

2. Oklahoma (12), 11-1, 1,462 (5)

3. Wisconsin (21), 12-0, 1,454 (4)

4. Auburn (4), 10-2, 1,402 (6)

5. Alabama, 11-1, 1,272 (1)

6. Georgia, 11-1, 1,269 (7)

T7. Ohio State, 10-2, 1,123 (8)

T7. Miami, 10-1, 1,123 (2)

9. USC, 10-2, 990 (10)

10. Penn State, 10-2, 970 (11)

11. UCF, 11-0, 957 (12)

12. TCU, 10-2, 934 (13)

13. Washington, 10-2, 822 (14)

14. Memphis, 10-1, 656 (16)

15. Stanford, 9-3, 640 (20)

16. LSU, 9-3, 596 (18)

17. Notre Dame, 9-3, 541 (9)

18. Oklahoma State, 9-3, 506 (21)

19. Michigan State, 9-3, 476 (22)

20. Northwestern, 9-3, 387 (23)

21. Virginia Tech, 9-3, 297 (25)

22. Washington State, 9-3, 266 (15)

23. South Florida, 9-2, 128 (19)

24. Mississippi State, 8-4, 124 (14)

25. San Diego State, 10-2, 86 (NR)

Others receiving votes: Fresno State 70, N.C. State 65, Boise State 15, Troy 12, Toledo 7, Florida Atlantic 7, South Carolina 6, Louisville 1, Army 1.