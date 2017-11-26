Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert pumps his fist after making a basket during overtime of the Bulldogs’ victory in the Phil Knight Invitational. (Photo: Craig Mitchelldyer / Associated Press)

Paul Jackson scored 15 points, James Thompson IV had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Eastern Michigan pulled away in the second half to beat South Florida, 65-47, Sunday at the USF Sun Dome.

The Bulls led 29-27 at halftime, went on an 8-2 run to start the second half and were up 37-29 with 16:04 left on Nikola Scekic’s jumper. But South Florida didn’t score for the next eight minutes, and the Eagles went on a 12-0 run, capped by 3 of 4 free throws by Thompson, and led the rest of the way.

Tim Bond and Malik Ellison also scored 11 for Eastern (5-1).

Top 25 men

(At) No. 8 Kentucky 107, Illinois-Chicago 73: Kevin Knox scored 25 for the Wildcats (6-1).

No. 17 Gonzaga 76, Texas 71 (OT): At Portland, Oregon, Rui Hachimura came off the bench to score a career-high 20 points, Josh Perkins added 15 points and No. 17 Gonzaga blew a 21-point second half lead before putting away Texas in a consolation game at the PK80 Invitational.

Andrew Jones hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation to force OT, capping the Longhorns’ unexpected rally. But Texas had three turnovers in overtime, the last of which Silas Melson picked off, leading to a transition layup with 10 seconds left that finally put away the Longhorns.

Matt Coleman led the Longhorns (4-2) with 19 points and Jones finished with 18 points.

Georgia 83, No. 21 Saint Mary’s 81 (OT): At Fullerton, California, Reserve guard Tyree Crump scored five of his 17 points in overtime and Georgia won the third-place game of the Wooden Legacy tournament.

Yante Maten (Bloomfield Hills) scored 16 for Georgia (5-1).

(At) No. 23 UCLA 87, Cal-Irvine 63: Prince Ali scored 16 of his career-high 21 in the first half for UCLA.

Ali earned the start in place of the injured Jaylen Hands, who sprained his left foot sprain in UCLA’s victory over Wisconsin. Ali helped the Bruins (5-1) improve to 3-0 at Pauley Pavilion.

Big Ten men

Butler 67, Ohio State 66 (OT): Kelan Martin hit a layup with 3.8 seconds left and Butler won on the final day of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament in Portland, Oregon.

“We just stayed poised in the moment,” Martin said.

Martin scored 24 for Butler (5-2) in the win over former coach Chris Holtmann’s new team.

Kamar Baldwin added 14.

State women

Western Michigan 87, East Tennessee State 79: Marley Hill scored 20 for Western (3-4) at the Florida Gulf Showcase at Estero, Florida.