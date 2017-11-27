Final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings
Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2017 season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Wisconsin (12-0, 9-0) – The Badgers finished off a perfect regular season, though there are still plenty of doubters out there when it comes to the Badgers’ place in the College Football Playoff. A win over Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game should erase any lingering questions. Last week: 1.  Stacy Bengs, AP
2. Ohio State (10-2, 8-1) – The Buckeyes continued their dominance over Michigan and did so with J.T. Barrett suffering a knee injury. His status will clearly be the focus as the Buckeyes look to win the conference title game for the second time and make a bid for a two-loss team to make the College Football Playoff field. Last week: 2.  Carlos Osorio, AP
3. Northwestern (9-3, 7-2) – The Wildcats won seven straight to close the regular season and did so in dominating fashion with blowout victories over Minnesota and Illinois. It sure has them lamenting some early-season struggles, but the reward for a solid season should be a quality bowl game. Last week: 3.  Bradley Leeb, AP
4. Michigan State (9-3, 7-2) – The Spartans completed the flip from a season ago, turning a miserable 3-9 mark from 2016 into a nine-win season in 2017. Rutgers offered little resistance as the Spartans’ offense came to life. The only suspense left is where the Spartans will head for a bowl game, something they missed out on a year ago. Last week: 4.  Julio Cortez, AP
5. Penn State (10-2, 7-2) – The Nittany Lions dismantled Maryland to close out their cruise through the final three weeks of the season. They’ll likely end up in a New Year’s Six bowl game, but there’s no doubt the Nittany Lions will look back at the close losses to Ohio State and Michigan State and wonder what might have been. Last week: 5.  Patrick Semansky, AP
6. Michigan (8-4, 5-4) – The Wolverines closed the regular season with two straight losses as the poor quarterback play and lackluster offense continued to be the issue for a team with an outstanding defense. They’ll get a decent bowl spot but there’s no doubt that three years into Jim Harbaugh’s tenure, the middle-of-the-pack finishes are becoming far too routine. Last week: 6.  Tony Ding, AP
7. Purdue (6-6, 4-5) – Two weeks ago, the prospect of reaching a bowl game for the first time in five years seemed like a longshot. But the Boilermakers upset Iowa and then closed out by beating Indiana in a battle of teams looking for that sixth win. It capped a season that just might win Jeff Brohm Big Ten coach of the year honors. Last week: 8.  Michael Conroy, AP
8. Iowa (7-5, 4-5) – The Hawkeyes ended a two-game skid by rolling over Nebraska and locking up a spot in a bowl game. It was the end of a roller-coaster season, one that saw plenty of ups but just as many downs. The win over Ohio State was the highlight, but that’s of little consolation for a team that expects to challenge Wisconsin in the West. Last week: 9.  John Peterson, AP
9. Indiana (5-7, 2-7) – The Hoosiers really are on the right track under first-year coach Tom Allen and came close to getting that sixth win against Purdue, but the brutal schedule early in Big Ten play proved too much to overcome. There were plenty of good signs, however, and the Hoosiers could be close to at least pushing the other East powers. Last week: 7.  Michael Conroy, AP
10. Maryland (4-8, 2-7) – The Terrapins were battling injuries all season, so it’s no real surprise they closed on a four-game skid. However, after playing Michigan State tough two weeks ago, they got flattened at home by Penn State, giving up 66 points. It was hardly the way they wanted to head into the offseason. Last week: 10.  Patrick Semansky, AP
11. Minnesota (5-7, 2-7) – It was a tough first season for coach P.J. Fleck as the Golden Gophers won just one game in the final five weeks as they joined the parade of teams beating up on Nebraska. The bad sign heading into the offseason was that the Gophers didn’t score a single point in the final two weeks, getting blanked by Northwestern and Wisconsin. Last week: 12.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
12. Nebraska (4-8, 3-6) – The Cornhuskers closed the season by losing their last four games, and only one was somewhat close. That proved to be the final nail for coach Mike Riley, who was fired on Saturday. Where the Huskers go from here will say a lot about whether they can become relevant in a division that is far from tough. Last week: 11.  John Peterson, AP
13. Rutgers (4-8, 3-6) – The Scarlet Knights had a good stretch in the middle of the season when it won three of four Big Ten games. But they closed with three straight losses and were outscored 116-13. That won’t sit well heading into the offseason, but Chris Ash seems to have breathed life back into the program. Last week: 13.  Julio Cortez, AP
14. Illinois (2-10, 0-9) – The Fighting Illini won the first two games of the season, but that seems like eons ago as they lost 10 straight the rest of the way. It would seem to cast some doubt over the security of second-year coach Lovie Smith, but judging from comments from AD Josh Whitman, it sounds like Smith will get year No. 3. Last week: 14.  Michael Hickey, Getty Images
    “Who’s in?”

    It’s the simple yet clear slogan the College Football Playoff uses each week to promote the release of its rankings, and when the latest edition comes out tonight, we’ll at least be closer to answering that question.

    Of course, with the conference championship games still on tap for this weekend, things are far from being sorted out, but the picture is a bit clearer. That is, at least for a few teams. None have a spot locked, however, for a few it seems one more win will be all they need.

    For a handful more, help is needed, either in teams higher in the rankings losing or the Playoff Committee simply changing their minds.

    Eight teams still have a reasonable shot of making the playoff field, and with that, we take a look at what is facing each of those teams heading into the final week of the season.

    CLEMSON

    The Tigers are in the driver’s seat heading into the ACC Championship game against Miami, its loss to Syracuse earlier in the season well out of range. The Tigers are rolling, too, coming off a fairly dominant win over South Carolina in the regular-season finale. As with every team in the hunt this year, however, a loss could almost certainly knock them out of the field. It would likely take wins from Ohio State and TCU to keep Clemson’s hopes alive in the event of a loss to the Hurricanes.

    OKLAHOMA

    It’s cut and dried for the Sooners, too. Win and you’re in. Lose, and good luck.

    They’re in that position, of course, because of the loss to Iowa State back in early October. The Sooners and Heisman Trophy favorite QB Baker Mayfield have been dominant ever since and have a road victory over Ohio State under their belt which would help their case if it came down to a battle of two-loss teams. That win is better than most teams have on their resume, but the Sooners would do well to beat TCU for the second time and remove any doubt.

    WISCONSIN

    A few weeks ago, everyone was freaking out over the Badgers’ relatively weak schedule. And let’s be clear, it’s weak compared to most of the other contenders. Some of that is the fact they play in the Big Ten West and their crossover schedule avoided the top three teams in the East. The win over Michigan helped but a victory over Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game would secure a playoff spot for the Badgers. Lose, and there’s probably little chance Wisconsin gets in, even over some potential two-loss teams. They’d almost certainly lose out to one-loss Alabama.

    AUBURN

    After the win over Alabama in the Iron Bowl, there are plenty of folks who believe the Tigers are playing as well as any team in the country. That could be the case, but Auburn is in a precarious spot considering it enters this weekend’s SEC Championship game against Georgia with two losses. If the Tigers win, that likely won’t matter and they’ll get a spot, especially considering one of those losses came to Clemson. Lose and there’s simply no way a three-loss team makes it.

    GEORGIA

    The Bulldogs will get another shot at Auburn in the SEC title game, though how eager can they be after getting destroyed by the Tigers a little more than three weeks ago? Of course, that won’t really matter with a spot in the playoffs on the line. A win would make the Bulldogs the SEC champ and all but lock up a spot. Lose, and like the other teams, it gets tougher. The resume would be solid and its only two losses would be to SEC champ Auburn. Throw in wins at Notre Dame at home against Mississippi State and Georgia would at least have a shot in a battle of two-loss teams.

    MIAMI

    The loss on Friday to Pittsburgh hurt the Hurricanes, but only in the sense they have much less wiggle room headed into the ACC Championship game against Clemson. If the Canes had remained unbeaten, a loss to Clemson wouldn’t have necessarily knocked them out of contention. Lose to Clemson now and take a second loss and it likely spells the end for Miami.

    OHIO STATE

    Plenty of folks were bothered last season when Ohio State got in the field ahead of Big Ten champion Penn State. Whether that is held against the Buckeyes — or the fact they fell flat in the semifinals against Clemson — remains to be seen. The biggest difference this season is the Buckeyes have a chance to be a conference champion. If they beat Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game, they’re in a good spot. However, they still wouldn’t be a lock with two losses, one an ugly beatdown at the hands of seven-win Iowa. They’d likely not get selected over a two-loss Oklahoma team based on head-to-head but probably would ride the conference title into the playoffs head of two-loss teams from the ACC and SEC, as well as one-loss Alabama.

    ALABAMA

    It all brings us to the Crimson Tide, which has been a part of all three of the previous playoff fields, winning it all in 2015 and reaching the championship game last season. For much of the season, it was assumed they’d be in again. But they got controlled by Auburn last weekend and don’t exactly have a resume that screams playoff team. Their only notable wins were over LSU and Mississippi State. Sure, the fact Florida State fell flat didn’t help, but unless the conference championships produce a bunch of two-loss teams, it looks like Nick Saban will be left trying to talk his team into the field.

    CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

    Friday

    Pac-12: Stanford (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (10-2), at Santa Clara, Calif., 8 p.m. (ESPN)

    Saturday

    MAC: Toledo (10-2) vs. Akron (7-5), at Ford Field, noon (ESPN)

    Big 12: TCU (10-2) vs. Oklahoma (11-1), at Arlington, Texas, 12:30 p.m. (Fox)

    SEC: Georgia (11-1) vs. Auburn (10-2), at Atlanta, 4 p.m. (CBS)

    Big Ten: Ohio State (10-2) vs. Wisconsin (12-0), at Indianapolis, 8 p.m. (Fox)

    ACC: Clemson (11-1) vs. Miami (10-1), at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m. (ABC)

