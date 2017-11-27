Wisconsin forward Nate Reuvers and Virginia guard De'Andre Hunter fight for a rebound during the first half of Monday’s game in Charlottesville, Va. (Photo: Steve Helber / Associated Press)

Tulsa, Okla. — Red-shirt senior Martez Walker scored a career-high 32 and added five assists as Oakland beat Oral Rolberts, 93-86, in overtime Monday night.

Walker made 12 fields, also a career high, and had six rebounds.

Jalen Hayes, playing his second game of the season, had a double-double, with 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (3-3), who needed a morale-boosting victory after suffering blowout losses at Syracuse and Kansas.

Nick Daniels added 17 points, with four 3-pointers.

Kendrick Nunn, who’s been battling a leg injury, didn’t play for Oakland.

Down 81-79 late in regulation, Oakland forced a turnover and Brailen Neeley made game-tying free throws with seven seconds left to send the game to overtime.

Albert Owens scored 33 and had 10 rebounds for Oral Roberts (1-6).

BIG TEN MEN

BIG TEN MEN'S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

(At) No. 18 Virginia 49, Wisconsin 37: Kyle Guy scored 17, and Virginia held Wisconsin scoreless for more than 7 minutes in the second half in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Devon Hall added 16 points for the Cavaliers (7-0), who led by four points before scoring the next 12 to stretch the lead to 42-26 with 10:30 remaining. Ethan Happ led Wisconsin (3-4) with 14 points and D’Mitrik Trice had 10, but the Badgers shot poorly all night. After arriving at John Paul Jones Arena averaging 75 points for the season, they got half that and finished 15 of 48 from the field (31 percent).

(At) Syracuse 72, Maryland 70: Tyus Battle scored 13 of his 18 in the second half, Oshae Brissett and Frank Howard each scored 15 and Syracuse held off Maryland in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. It was the first true road game of the season for Maryland (6-2), which was playing its third game in four nights and was coming off a two-point loss to St. Bonaventure on Friday night in the semifinals of the Emerald Coast Classic. Syracuse (6-0) has won its last four against the Terps.

TOP 25 MEN

TOP 25 MEN'S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

(At) No. 11 Cincinnati 83, Alabama State 51: Gary Clark had 14 point and seven rebounds, and No. 11 Cincinnati (7-0) stayed unbeaten heading into its game against its crosstown rival. The Bearcats (7-0) play at No. 21 Xavier on Saturday. The Musketeers have won seven of the last 10 in the crosstown rivalry, although Cincinnati won on its home court last season. Facing a ranked team for the first time in five years, Alabama State (0-7) had 20 turnovers that led to 30 Cincinnati points. Branden Johnson led with the Hornets with 10 points. Cincinnati won its 30th straight home game.