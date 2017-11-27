Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) scrambles with the ball in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Ohio State won 31-20. (AP Photo/Tony Ding) (Photo: Tony Ding / AP)

Columbus, Ohio — Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said quarterback J.T. Barrett is “probable” to play in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday.

Meyer on Monday said Barrett, who left the game with a knee injury in the third quarter during a win over Michigan on Saturday, is “really doing a nice job with all the rehab.”

The decision whether to start Barrett or backup Dwayne Haskins will be made later in the week.

Barrett did not practice Sunday.

Haskins, a redshirt freshman, entered the game with the Buckeyes trailing 20-14 and helped lead a comeback victory.

Barrett said he aggravated a meniscus injury before the game when he was bumped by someone while warming up on the sideline.

The No. 8 Buckeyes play No. 3 Wisconsin Saturday in Indianapolis.

ICYMI: Urban Meyer was NOT happy about how J.T. Barrett aggravated his knee injury on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/vsgPZKk3wM — Stadium (@WatchStadium) November 26, 2017

EXTRA POINTS

Auburn tailback Kerryon Johnson is doing his best to downplay the right shoulder injury that knocked him out of the win over Alabama . Johnson said Monday he’s just “banged up” and trying to get healthy for the fourth-ranked Tigers’ SEC championship game against No. 6 Georgia on Saturday in Atlanta.

... Ty Detmer is no longer the offensive coordinator at BYU. The school announced the Heisman Trophy winner, who also played for the Lions, “has been relieved of his role as the team’s offensive coordinator.”

... A school official says Minnesota starting quarterback Demry Croft will leave the Gophers. He asked P.J. Fleck for his release Saturday.

... Co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliot of top-ranked Clemson; Bill Bedenbaugh of Oklahoma, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and Central Florida offensiuve coordinator Troy Walters are the finalists for the Broyles Award, given to the nation’s top assistant coach.

... Texas running back Chris Warren III is leaving the program and will transfer to another school for his senior year.