Miles Bridges and Michigan State are up to No. 3 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25. (Photo: Steve Dykes / Getty Images)

A big week for Michigan State gave the Spartans a little boost in the Associated Press Top 25.

Michigan State (5-1) moved up one spot to No. 3 in this week’s poll, after winning its bracket in the PK80 Inviational with a resounding 63-45 victory over North Carolina.

MSU also notched victories against DePaul and Connecticut in the tournament.

Duke is now the unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25. And Arizona has gone from No. 2 to out of the poll in a week.

The Blue Devils (8-0) were atop all 65 ballots in results released Monday. That came after they rallied from big deficits against Texas and No. 6 Florida to win their PK80 Invitational bracket in Portland, Oregon.

2017-18 MICHIGAN STATE BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Duke picked up the 11 first-place votes that went to Arizona last week. But the Wildcats (3-3) had a stunning 0-3 showing in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. That made them the first team to go from No. 2 to unranked in a week since Louisville in 1986-87 after its own November tournament flop.

Kansas climbed to No. 2, followed by MSU, Villanova and Notre Dame. MSU and Notre Dame will play 7 p.m. Thursday at Breslin Center, part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Notre Dame (6-0) made the biggest leap, climbing eight spots after rallying to beat Wichita State in the Maui title game.

Michigan, off to a 6-1 start, remains unranked.

ASSOCIATED PRESS MEN'S TOP 25

1. Duke (65 first-place votes), 8-0, 1,625 points, No. 1 last week

2. Kansas, 5-0, 1,531, 3

3. Michigan State, 5-1, 1,481, 4

4. Villanova, 6-0, 1,435, 5

5. Notre Dame, 6-0, 1,297, 13

6. Florida, 5-1, 1,272, 7

7. Kentucky, 6-1, 1,179, 8

8. Wichita State, 4-1, 1,134, 6

9. Texas A&M, 6-0, 1,130, 16

10. Miami (Fla.), 5-0, 1,001, 11

11. Cincinnati, 6-0, 972, 12

12. Minnesota, 7-0, 929, 14

13. North Carolina, 5-1, 922, 9

14. USC, 4-1, 681, 10

15. Gonzaga, 5-1, 666, 17

16. Baylor, 5-0, 576, 22

17. Louisville, 4-0, 568, 19

18. Virginia, 6-0, 510, NR

19. West Virginia, 6-1, 418, 23

20. Arizona State, 6-0, 383, NR

21. Xavier, 5-1, 370, 15

22. Texas Tech, 6-0, 247, NR

23. TCU, 6-0, 133, NR

24. Alabama, 5-1, 128, 25

25. Creighton, 5-1, 124, NR

Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 87, Nevada 61, Purdue 56, UCLA 56, Arizona 34, Washington State 25, Texas 22, Arkansas 17, Tennessee 14, Providence 9, Northwestern 8, Rhode Island 6, Georgia 5, Saint Mary's 5, Oklahoma 3, UNLV 2, Vermont 1, UT Arlington 1, Maryland 1

