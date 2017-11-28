Clemson surged to the top spot in the College Football Playoff and Auburn climbed to No. 2 after it knocked off Alabama last weekend in their annual rivalry game. Oklahoma jumped into the No. 3 spot while undefeated Wisconsin (12-0) landed at No. 4.
The Crimson Tide (11-1) fell to No. 5 after suffering their first loss of the season.
Clemson (11-1) defeated South Carolina 34-10 on the road while Oklahoma (11-1) pummeled West Virginia 59-31 at home. Alabama, as expected, fell after getting knocked off by rival Auburn 26-14.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF
rank, team, rec. last week
1. Clemson, 11-1, 3
2. Auburn, 10-2, 6
3. Oklahoma, 11-1, 4
4. Wisconsin, 12-0, 5
5. Alabama, 11-1, 1
6. Georgia, 11-1, 7
7. Miami, 10-1, 2
8. Ohio State,10-2, 9
9. Penn State, 10-2, 10
10. USC, 10-2, 11
11. TCU, 10-2, 12
12. Stanford, 9-3, 21
13. Washington, 10-2, 17
14. UCF, 11-0, 15
15. Notre Dame, 9-3, 8
16. Michigan State, 9-3, 16
17. LSU, 9-3, 18
18. Washington State, 9-3, 13
19. Oklahoma State, 9-3, 19
20. Memphis, 10-1, 20
21. Northwestern, 9-3, 22
22. Virginia Tech, 9-3, 25
23. Mississippi State, 8-4, 14
24. NC State, 8-4, NR
25. Fresno State, 9-3, NR
