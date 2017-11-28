Oklahoma (Photo: Brett Deering, Getty Images)

Clemson surged to the top spot in the College Football Playoff and Auburn climbed to No. 2 after it knocked off Alabama last weekend in their annual rivalry game. Oklahoma jumped into the No. 3 spot while undefeated Wisconsin (12-0) landed at No. 4.

The Crimson Tide (11-1) fell to No. 5 after suffering their first loss of the season.

Clemson (11-1) defeated South Carolina 34-10 on the road while Oklahoma (11-1) pummeled West Virginia 59-31 at home. Alabama, as expected, fell after getting knocked off by rival Auburn 26-14.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

rank, team, rec. last week

1. Clemson, 11-1, 3

2. Auburn, 10-2, 6

3. Oklahoma, 11-1, 4

4. Wisconsin, 12-0, 5

5. Alabama, 11-1, 1

6. Georgia, 11-1, 7

7. Miami, 10-1, 2

8. Ohio State,10-2, 9

9. Penn State, 10-2, 10

10. USC, 10-2, 11

11. TCU, 10-2, 12

12. Stanford, 9-3, 21

13. Washington, 10-2, 17

14. UCF, 11-0, 15

15. Notre Dame, 9-3, 8

16. Michigan State, 9-3, 16

17. LSU, 9-3, 18

18. Washington State, 9-3, 13

19. Oklahoma State, 9-3, 19

20. Memphis, 10-1, 20

21. Northwestern, 9-3, 22

22. Virginia Tech, 9-3, 25

23. Mississippi State, 8-4, 14

24. NC State, 8-4, NR

25. Fresno State, 9-3, NR