Fort Wayne, Ind. — Detroit Mercy’s modest three-game winning streak came to an end Tuesday night, as the Titans fell, 91-82, to Fort Wayne.

Jermaine Jackson coached the Titans for the sixth consecutive game as Bacari Alexander remains suspended indefinitely for undisclosed reasons.

Kam Chatman had 31 points on 11-for-15 shooting and added 10 rebounds and three steals, while four other Detroit Mercy players scored in double figures. Josh McFolley had 12 points.

In the game, Jaleel Hogan scored the 1,000th point of his career at Detroit Mercy.

Bryson Scott made a 3-pointer and a layup and the Mastodons were ahead 72-60 with 7:22 left to play before Detroit Mercy used a 13-2 run over the next couple of minutes to reduce the deficit to a point. McFolley scored seven points during the run, including a 3-pointer, a layup and a pair of free throws.

But the Titans shot just 2-of-7 in the final five minutes and Fort Wayne preserved the win shooting 8-of-10 on free throws.

For Fort Wayne (4-3), Scott scored 34, and Kason Harrell and John Konchar 18 each, with Konchar added 13 rebounds.

The Titans (4-3) next play Sunday at UCLA (5-1) — where three players, including LiAngelo Ball, remain suspended and working out on their own as they await a final decision on whether they’ll be allowed to play this season after a shoplifting incident in China.

“It’s really on the school,” coach Steve Alford said. “It’s in that process now. When that process ends, I’m sure the administration will bring me in.”

More state men

Western Michigan 65, (at) Saint Louis 51: Thomas Wilder had 16 points and Bryce Moore added 14 as the Broncos ran away from the Billikens in the second half.

Wilder, who had his 26th straight game with at least 10 points, had 10 points in the second half. He also finished with three assists, two steals and one blocked shot. Moore was 5 of 6 from the floor, making four from beyond the arc. Brandon Johnson added 10 points for the Broncos (4-3), who have won three of their last four games.

Western Michigan held a slim 23-22 halftime advantage. Saint Louis took an early lead in the second period before Moore drilled a 3 to start a 15-5 run. The Broncos led 50-37 with 7:37 left and coasted to the win.

Javon Bess led the Billikens (3-3), who have dropped three straight, with 14 points.

Big Ten men

(At) Georgia Tech 52, Northwestern 51: Tadric Johnson made a layup with 1 second remaining as the Yellow Jackets (4-1) won their Big Ten/ACC Challenge game at the buzzer over the Wildcats (4-3). Ben Lammers scored 13 to lead Georgia Tech. Bryant McIntosh scored 18 and Derek Pardon had a double-double for Northwestern.

Florida State 78, (at) Rutgers 73: CJ Walker scored 24 as Florida State (6-0) edged Rutgers (6-1). Eugene Omoruyi scored 22 on 9-for-11 shooting, Corey Sanders 20 and Deshawn Freeman had a double-double for Rutgers.

(At) Purdue 66, No. 17 Louisville 57: Vince Edwards scored 15 points and Carsen Edwards and Dakota Mathias spurred a late run as the Boilermakers (6-2) beat their second straight ranked opponent. Carsen Edwards and Mathias both finished with 13 points. Louisville (4-1) was led by V.J. King with 17 points and Deng Adel with 13.

(At) Virginia Tech 79, Iowa 55: Ahmed Hill scored 18 points, hitting 6 of 13 from the floor, including three 3-pointers, to lift the Hokies (6-1). P.J. Horne added 16 points for Virginia Tech, and Justin Bibbs had 14. Tyler Cook led Iowa (4-3) with 16 points.

(At) Wake Forest 80, Illinois 73: Bryant Crawford led four players in double figures with 20 points as Wake Forest (12-5) knocked Illinois from the ranks of the unbeaten. Aaron Jordan came off the bench to lead Illinois (6-1) with 20 points, with Kipper Nichols adding 14 and Leron Black finishing with 10.

Top 25 men

(At) No. 2 Kansas 96, Toledo 58: The Jayhawks (6-0) raced out to a 29-point lead at halftime and never had to sweat in a rout of the Rockets (3-3). Devonte Graham scored 32 and added five assists and two steals for Kansas, and Malik Newman scored 17. For Toledo, Nate Navigato and Tre’Shaun Fletcher scored 12.

(At) No. 8 Wichita State 112, Savannah State 66: Samajae Haynes-Jones scored a season-high 31 points to lead Wichita State as five other Shockers (5-1) scored in double figures. Savannah State (2-6) was led by Alante Fenner’s 18 points.

(At) No. 21 Xavier 76, No. 16 Baylor 63: J.P. Macura scored 15 of his 19 in the first half as Xavier surged ahead to stay, and the Musketeers (6-1) sent the Bears (5-1) to their first loss of the season. Kaiser Gates also had 19 points for Xavier, including a 3-pointer that blunted the Bears’ final comeback attempt.