Ann Arbor — Arike Ogunbowale scored 20 of her 32 points in the first half, and No. 3 Notre Dame remained undefeated with an 83-63 victory over No. 22 Michigan on Wednesday night.

Notre Dame (7-0) held Michigan star Katelynn Flaherty to 13 points (5-of-18 shooting). It was the first time all season she scored fewer than 20.

Jackie Young added 18 points and 14 rebounds for Notre Dame, which was coming off a win over defending national champion South Carolina last weekend. The Irish have played their last six games away from home.

Hallie Thome scored 24 points for Michigan (4-2). Flaherty had a career-high eight assists.

Ogunbowale tied her career high in scoring. She also had 32 against Ohio State in March.

More state women

(At) Oakland 83, Canisius 48: Sha'Keya Graves scored 20, Taylor Gleason had 17 and Leah Somerfield added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (3-3).

State men

(At) North Florida 84, Eastern Michigan 81, OT: Ivan Gandia-Rosa hit a beautiful, high-arcing 3-pointer from the top of the key to send the game into overtime, then scored the go-ahead basket as North Florida held off Eastern Michigan.

Noah Horchler scored on a layup and Wajid Aminu blocked two shots down the stretch as the Ospreys (2-7) held on for the upset. Garrett Sams led North Florida with 20 points.

James Thompson IV led Eastern Michigan (5-2) with a season-high 29 points while Paul Jackson and Elijah Minnie scored 18 each.

Big Ten/ACC Challenge

No. 1 Duke 91, (at) Indiana 81: Marvin Bagley III finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds and Grayson Allen added 21 points to help the Blue Devils (9-0) get past the pesky Hoosiers. Indiana (4-3) was led by Robert Johnson with 17 points and De’Ron Davis with 16 as its three-game winning streak ended.

No. 10 Miami 86, (at) No. 12 Minnesota 81: Dewan Huell scored 23 points in 27 minutes and Bruce Brown Jr. added 16 points and nine rebounds to help the Hurricanes beat the Gophers. Amir Coffey scored 23 points and Jordan Murphy had 17 points and 14 rebounds for Minnesota (7-1).

Clemson 79, (at) Ohio State 65: Marcquise Reed scored 22 points and Shelton Mitchell had 19 as Clemson (6-1) rallied in the second half to beat Ohio State. Keita Bates-Diop scored 21 for Buckeyes (5-3).

(At) North Carolina State 85, Penn State 78: Omer Yurtseven had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and North Carolina State held on to beat Penn State. Tony Carr scored 29 points on 12-of-25 shooting for Penn State (6-2).

(At) Nebraska 71, Boston College 62: James Palmer Jr. and Isaac Copeland scored 15 points apiece as the Cornhuskers (6-2) broke open the game late. Jerome Robinson had 17 points, Ky Bowman added 13 points and Nik Popvic had 10 points for the Eagles (5-3).

Top 25

(At) No. 4 Villanova 90, Penn 62: Jalen Brunson had 17 points to lead five players in double figures for Villanova (7-0) . AJ Brodeur paced Penn with 15 points and Darnell Foreman had 13 for the Quakers (5-4). The game was played at Jake Nevin Field House, a bandbox gym on Villanova’s campus that seats 2,220.

(At) No. 15 Gonzaga 103, Incarnate Word 68: Rui Hachimura scored 18 points and Zach Norvell Jr. added 17 for Gonzaga (6-1). Jalin Hart scored 17 points for Incarnate Word (3-3).

(At) No. 23 TCU 87, Belmont 76: Vladimir Brodziansky scored 22 points and TCU (7-0) extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 12 games. Dylan Windler scored 17 points for Belmont (4-4).

(At) No. 24 Alabama 77, Louisiana Tech 74: Collin Sexton made four free throws over the final 8 seconds to lift Alabama (6-1) to the come-from-behind victory. Daquan Bracey scored 21 points to lead Louisiana Tech (5-1).

Lebo steps down

East Carolina basketball coach Jeff Lebo has stepped down amid a 2-4 start.

Athletic director Jeff Compher announced the move Wednesday, three days after the Pirates lost to North Carolina A&T. He said assistant Michael Perry would take over as interim coach.

Lebo is a former North Carolina guard who had a record of 116-122 at ECU and was in his eighth season. Lebo finished above .500 only twice with the Pirates.