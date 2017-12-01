Bloomington, Ind. — Michigan State men’s soccer’s first trip to the Final Four since 1968 will have to wait at least another year.
In a thriller Friday night, Indiana beat Michigan State in a match that saw two overtimes and was ultimately decided by penalty kicks.
The score was 1-1 through two overtimes, and Indiana won on penalty kicks, 4-2.
Michigan State (13-4-3) scored less than two minutes into the match, on a goal by Ryan Sierakowski, amazingly handing Indiana (18-0-5) its first deficit of the entire season. IU tied it midway through the second half.
During the regular season, the teams played to a 1-1, double-overtime tie in that one, as well.
Volleyball
In the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Omaha, Neb., Miichigan State swept Missouri State, 25-19, 25-11, 25-15, to advance to tonight’s second round.
The Spartans (22-8) were led by Alyssa Garvelink and Brooke Kranda, who had 12 kills apiece. Rachel Minarick had 35 assists.
Missouri State is 28-5.
Next up is Creighton (26-6), which defeated Coastal Carolina in four sets in Omaha late Friday night.
Meanwhile, in Stanford, Calif., Colorado State (29-3) beat Michigan (21-12), 25-23, 23-25, 25-22, 26-24. Carly Skjodt led Michigan with 17 kills, and Mackenzi Welsh added 56 assists.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs