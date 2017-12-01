Ford Field will be home to the Mid-American Conference championship game through 2021. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Ford Field has been the home of the MAC Championship Game since 2004 and that doesn’t appear to be changing any time soon.

At a press conference on Friday, MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon A. Steinbrecher and Detroit Lions and Ford Field President Rod Wood announced that the conference and the venue had reached an agreement on a two-year extension to keep the game at Ford Field through at least 2021.

“We thought Ford Field was one of the best venues in the country bar none,” Steinbrecher said. “Detroit is special. So given the investment they have made in this facility, given what’s going on in Detroit and the continued reemergence of they city, it’s a wonderful place to be.”

The MAC has a long history at Ford Field. The first collegiate football game at the facility was the 2002 Motor City Bowl between Toledo and Boston College.

Recently, the MAC has lost its place as an every-year participant in Ford Field’s annual bowl game. Since the venue did away with the Little Caesars Bowl (previously Motor City Bowl) in 2013, the MAC has served only as a primary backup for the bowl if a Big Ten or Atlantic Coast Conference team is unavailable to fill a slot.

The Motor City Bowl and Little Caesars Bowl featured MAC teams annually from 1997-2013. Central Michigan served as a replacement for an ACC school in a 21-14 loss to Minnesota in 2015.

Geoff Robinson is a freelance writer.