Oakland’s Brailen Neely drives to the basket Thursday night in a victory over Texas Southern. (Photo: Oakland athletics)

Rochester — Brailen Neely came off the bench to score 22 and dish off 13 assists, both career highs, and Oakland held off Texas Southern, 97-87, at the O’Rena on Thursday night.

Martez Walker also scored 22, Nick Daniels had 21 to tie his career high and Jalen Hayes had 20 with 10 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (4-3). It was the first time in the Division I era that Oakland had four players scored 20 or more in a game.

Demontrae Jefferson scored 25, Donte Clark 24 and Trayvon Reed had 14 with 11 rebounds for the Tigers (0-7), who were playing their first non-Power Five opponent of the season.

Clark and Reed split eight points for a Tiger run that cut a 13-point deficit to 81-76 with 4:04 to play.

But from that point, the Grizzlies made 12 of 14 free throws, 9 of 10 in the final minute with Hayes going 6-for-6.

Each teams made seven 3-pointers and grabbed 37 rebounds, the Grizzlies had one more field goal and the free throws were even until the closing stretch. Oakland outscored the Tigers by eight at the line. Oakland ended up with 26 assists on 34 baskets and just eight turnovers.

Oakland next plays at 2 p.m. Saturday at Western Michigan.

More: MSU soccer looks for first Final Four appearance since 1968

More: Detroit Mercy hoops ready for 'rematch' with UCLA

AP TOP 25 BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

MORE STATE MEN

(At) Wayne State 76, Grand Valley State 73: Chuck Key scored 18 as all five starters scored in double figures, with the Warriors (2-3) winning their GLIAC opener. Hunter Hale led Grand Valley State (3-4) with 22 points.

STATE WOMEN

(At) Miami 67, Michigan State 57: Taryn McCutcheon scored 14 for the Spartans (4-2) in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

(At) Kent State 82, Detroit Mercy 74: Brianne Cohen scored 21, and NIcole Urbanik and Anja Marinkovic 17 apiece for the Lady Titans (0-6).

(At) Central Michigan 96, Aquinas 47: Presaley Hudson scored 17, Reyna Frost had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Tinara Moore 12 points and 10 rebounds for Central (4-1).

(At) Western Michigan 86, Olivet 37: Breanna Mobley had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Western (4-4).

Grand Valley State 73, (at) Wayne State 67 (OT): Taylor Parmley scored 31 for Grand Valley State (6-1) in the GLIAC opener. Shannon Wilson scored 26 for Wayne State (5-2).