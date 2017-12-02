Senior linebacker Nick Huckabay (43) led the Ferris State defense with 20 tackles in the 16-14 loss to Harding Saturday. (Photo: Ferris State University)

A Tristan Parsley 20-yard field goal as time expired lifted Harding to a 16-14 victory over Ferris State in an NCAA Division II quarterfinal playoff game Saturday in at Top Taggart Field in Big Rapids.

The winning kick capped a 16-play, 62-yard drive for the Searcy, Arkansas-based school. Parsley also had field goals of 22 and 37 yards for Harding (11-3), which advances to the NCAA II semifinals.

Cole Chancey's 1-yard run gave Harding a 10-7 halftime advantage.

DaVontae Harrington had TD runs of 4 and 10 runs for Ferris State (11-2). His second score with 5:04 left in the third quarter gave the Bulldogs a 14-13 lead.