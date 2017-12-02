Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon reacts to an official's call in the second half. (Photo: Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)

Mount Pleasant, Mich. — David DiLeo made 3 of 6 from 3-point range and scored 19, and Central Michigan held on to win its fifth straight on Friday night, 70-63 over Jackson State.

Shawn Roundtree added 16 points and Cecil Williams scored 11 for the Chippewas (6-1), who pulled away with a 7-0 run to lead 68-59 on Roundtree’s two free throws with 1:44 left.

The Tigers (2-6) cut a 14-point deficit from late in the first half to 48-46 on Jeremiah Jefferson’s 3-pointer with 11:17 left. Three more times they got the deficit back to two, the last at 61-59.

Paris Collins had 19 points, Maurice Rivers 14 and Jefferson 11 for Jackson State.

Central Michigan took the lead for good at 16-14 and extended its first-half lead with a 10-0 run capped at 37-23 on Roundtree’s layup with 1:01 left in the period.

Big Ten

Purdue 80, (at) Maryland 75: Isaac Haas scored 21 points, Dakota Mathias added 20 and Purdue opened defense of its Big Ten regular season title. The Boilermakers (7-2, 1-0) blew a 14-point lead, then let a 10-point cushion shrink to 62-60 before Mathias and the 7-foot-3 Haas took over.

Mathias made pair of foul shots and Haas had seven points in a 10-2 surge that finally gave Purdue some separation.

It was 76-68 with 58 seconds left before the Terrapins launched their final comeback. Anthony Cowan made a 4-point play, then a 3-point play to cut the gap to 78-75.

Shooting with a chance to tie it, Jared Nickens missed badly on a jumper from the corner, and Purdue’s P.J. Thompson clinched it with two free throws.

Carsen Edwards scored 18 for the Boilermakers, who got all their points from the five starters.

Cowan scored 20 and Kevin Huerter had 19 for Maryland (6-3, 0-1). Darryl Morsell went 3 for 16 from the floor, Justin Jackson went 1 for 8 and the Terrapins shot 35 percent in their first home loss.

(At) Northwestern 72, Illinois 68 (OT): Scottie Lindsey scored five of his game-high 22 points in overtime and Northwestern trailed for much of the evening in the Big Ten opener for both teams. Vic Law added 16 points before fouling out in overtime and Bryant McIntosh had 14 points and six assists for Northwestern (5-3).

Leron Black led Illinois (6-2) with 15 points, whle Te’Jon Lucas and Mark Alstork had 14 points apiece.

Top 25

No. 13 North Carolina 85, Davidson 75: At Charlotte, North Carolina, Joel Berry II had 27 points, Luke Maye had 24 points and a career-high 17 rebounds and Kenny Williams added 12 points for the Tar Heels (7-1), who shot 47 percent from the field and outrebounded Davidson 54-23.

Davidson (3-3) was led by 22 points and seven rebounds from Peyton Aldridge.

The Tar Heels blew open a four-point game midway through the second half with an 11-1 run led by Sterling Manley and Theo Pinson.

(At) No. 15 Gonzaga 91, No. 25 Creighton 74: Killian Tillie scored 22 points and Zach Norvell Jr. added 21 points, all in the second half, for Gonzaga.

Silas Melson also scored 21 points and Johnathan Williams added 15 for Gonzaga (7-1).

Marcus Foster had 21 points for Creighton (5-2), which has already beaten No. 20 Northwestern and No. 23 UCLA and lost to No. 22 Baylor this season.

Gonzaga shot better than 62 percent in the second half to erase a 7-point halftime deficit.

Gonzaga went on a 20-4 run to open the second half and built a 57-48 lead.