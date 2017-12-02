New York — Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico got almost everything she wanted out of a quick trip to New York.

The Wolverines jumped out to a quick lead and beat LIU Brooklyn 86-49 on Saturday.

Hallie Thome scored 19 points while Katelynn Flaherty and Nicole Munger each added 16 to help No. 22 Michigan win.

“We have a really tough stretch coming up with a lot of games in a short period of time,” Barnes Arico said. “It’s five games in the next 11 days. It was a great chance to get everyone some experience. Get some of our younger kids in and really try to rest our starters.”

Michigan (5-2) scored the first seven points of the game and led 10-5 before getting the final 14 points of the opening quarter to put the game away early. Flaherty had 11 points in the opening quarter.

The Blackbirds (3-4) finally ended a nearly 12:30 scoring drought with a layup by Deangelique Waithe with 4:45 left in the second quarter. That basket ended a 23-0 run by the Wolverines spanning the quarters. LIU was down 35-7 at that point.

The Wolverines led 45-11 at the half. LIU competed hard in the final 20 minutes, only losing the second half by three points.

“I’m so proud of the second half, it shows what we can do,” LIU Brooklyn coach Stephanie Del Preore said.

Drew Winter scored 13 points to lead the Blackbirds.

This was Michigan’s first trip to New York since the 2013-14 season. … Michigan’s two losses this season came against No. 5 Louisville and No. 3 Notre Dame.

All in the family

Barnes Arico’s 9-year-old daughter Cecelia took part in a shooting contest. She made a layup, free throw and 3-pointer — each on her first shot all in under 10 seconds to win a prize pack.

“I didn’t get to see it, but heard everyone cheering,” Barnes Arico said. “I hope someone got it on tape.”

More state women

Wayne State 93, (at) Purdue Northwest 61: Ja'Nae Williams had 15 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds as five starters finished in double figures scoring led by Shannon Wilson with 16. Nastassja Chambers scored 14, Payton Birchmeier 12 and Jessica Murphy 11 for the Warriors (6-2, 1-1 GLIAC). Ellie Michalski and Bayley Goodman each had 11 for Purdue Northwest (0-7, 0-2).

State women scores

Tiffin 76, (at) Lake Superior State 66

(At) Michigan Tech 81, Northwood 54

(At) Northern Michigan 60, Saginaw Valley 52

Grand Valley State 75, (at) Davenport 41

Hope 84, (at) Adrian 49

Trine 75, (at) Alma 46