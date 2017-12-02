Toledo wide receiver Diontae Johnson (3) celebrates his touchdown catch against Akron during the first quarter. (Photo: Jose Juarez, AP)



Detroit — There was a moment when it looked like Akron could give heavy-favorite Toledo a game in the Mid-American Conference Championship on Saturday at Ford Field.



Trailing 7-0 early in the second quarter, the Zips benefitted from a bad snap, recovering a fumble that gave them the ball in Toledo territory.



But that’s where Akron’s luck ran out.

The Zips had a touchdown wiped off the board because of an illegal formation penalty, and when it attempted a 42-yard field goal, Toledo’s Nate Childress blocked the kick. After Josh Teachey returned the ball into Akron territory, the Rockets scored three plays later and took complete control of the game.



Things never got back on track for the Zips, and Toledo cruised to a 45-28 victory Saturday at Ford Field to secure its first MAC title since 2004.



The Rockets (11-2) outgained the Zips 326 to 98 in total yardage in the first half. The back-breaker came when MAC Offensive Player of the Year Logan Woodside led the Rockets on an eight-play, 97-yard touchdown drive in the final moments of the first half. He finished it off with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Jon’Vae Johnson with eight seconds remaining and sent Toledo into the break with a commanding 28-0 lead.

Woodside finished 23-for-37 for 307 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in garnering the game’s offensive MVP award.



Despite those gaudy numbers, the offense was balanced. Toledo churned out 254 yards on the ground, led by Terry Swanson’s 180 yards and two touchdowns.



Akron (7-6) came having started freshman quarterback Kato Nelson over its last three games. But when things started off rough for Nelson, coach Terry Bowden switched to senior Thomas Woodson, who also struggled. Bowden went back to Nelson in the second half and had some success, but by then the game was too far gone.

At one point, the Zips had cut their deficit to 38-14 early in the fourth quarter, but a 54-yard touchdown run for Swanson put an end to any thoughts of a miracle comeback.



Nelson finished the game 8-for-18 for 177 yards and a pair of touchdowns.



The Zips defense had success in forcing five Toledo turnovers, but when it wasn’t taking the ball away, it was giving up big plays to a Rockets offense that piled up 561 yards.