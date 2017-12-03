LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE

The Associated Press voters prefer Alabama over Ohio State.

In the final Top 25 of the regular season, the Crimson Tide was No. 4 and the Buckeyes were No. 5. The poll was released about an hour before the College Football Playoff pairings were to be revealed. The final spot in the final four came down to a debate between the Crimson Tide and Buckeyes. In the AP media poll, Alabama received 1,307 points to Ohio State’s 1,300.

Clemson finished the regular season No. 1, followed by Oklahoma and Georgia.

Michigan State (9-3) moved up one spot to No. 18. Michigan (8-4) remains unranked, though it received eight points.

Wisconsin was No. 6, followed by Auburn, Southern California, Penn State and UCF. The 10th-ranked Knights are the last unbeaten team in the Football Bowl Subdivision and matched their best ranking ever. UCF finished the 2013 season 10th.

Boise State moved into the rankings at 25th.

Associated Press Top 25

Record

Pts

Pv

1. Clemson (43)

12-1

1506

1

2. Oklahoma (18)

12-1

1474

2

3. Georgia

12-1

1409

6

4. Alabama

11-1

1307

5

5. Ohio St.

11-2

1300

8

6. Wisconsin

12-1

1162

3

7. Auburn

10-3

1123

4

8. Southern Cal

11-2

1101

11

9. Penn St.

10-2

1008

9

10. UCF

12-0

983

12

11. Miami

10-2

948

7

12. Washington

10-2

820

13

13. TCU

10-3

816

10

14. Notre Dame

9-3

632

15

15. Stanford

9-4

629

14

16. LSU

9-3

599

17

17. Oklahoma St.

9-3

549

18

18. Michigan St.

9-3

487

19

19. Memphis

10-2

475

16

20. Northwestern

9-3

398

20

21. Washington St.

9-3

342

21

22. Virginia Tech

9-3

323

22

23. South Florida

9-2

115

23

24. Mississippi St.

8-4

103

24

25. Boise St.

10-3

59

NR

Others receiving votes: NC State 54, San Diego St. 40, Toledo 25, Louisville 11, FAU 8, Michigan 8, Fresno St. 6, Missouri 3, Troy 1, Kansas St. 1.

