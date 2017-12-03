The Associated Press voters prefer Alabama over Ohio State.
In the final Top 25 of the regular season, the Crimson Tide was No. 4 and the Buckeyes were No. 5. The poll was released about an hour before the College Football Playoff pairings were to be revealed. The final spot in the final four came down to a debate between the Crimson Tide and Buckeyes. In the AP media poll, Alabama received 1,307 points to Ohio State’s 1,300.
Clemson finished the regular season No. 1, followed by Oklahoma and Georgia.
Michigan State (9-3) moved up one spot to No. 18. Michigan (8-4) remains unranked, though it received eight points.
Wisconsin was No. 6, followed by Auburn, Southern California, Penn State and UCF. The 10th-ranked Knights are the last unbeaten team in the Football Bowl Subdivision and matched their best ranking ever. UCF finished the 2013 season 10th.
Boise State moved into the rankings at 25th.
Associated Press Top 25
Record
Pts
Pv
1. Clemson (43)
12-1
1506
1
2. Oklahoma (18)
12-1
1474
2
3. Georgia
12-1
1409
6
4. Alabama
11-1
1307
5
5. Ohio St.
11-2
1300
8
6. Wisconsin
12-1
1162
3
7. Auburn
10-3
1123
4
8. Southern Cal
11-2
1101
11
9. Penn St.
10-2
1008
9
10. UCF
12-0
983
12
11. Miami
10-2
948
7
12. Washington
10-2
820
13
13. TCU
10-3
816
10
14. Notre Dame
9-3
632
15
15. Stanford
9-4
629
14
16. LSU
9-3
599
17
17. Oklahoma St.
9-3
549
18
18. Michigan St.
9-3
487
19
19. Memphis
10-2
475
16
20. Northwestern
9-3
398
20
21. Washington St.
9-3
342
21
22. Virginia Tech
9-3
323
22
23. South Florida
9-2
115
23
24. Mississippi St.
8-4
103
24
25. Boise St.
10-3
59
NR
Others receiving votes: NC State 54, San Diego St. 40, Toledo 25, Louisville 11, FAU 8, Michigan 8, Fresno St. 6, Missouri 3, Troy 1, Kansas St. 1.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs