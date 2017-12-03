Head coach Nick Saban and Alabama are ranked No. 4, one spot ahead of Ohio State, in the final regular-season Associated Press Top 25. (Photo: Rogelio V. Solis / Associated Press)

The Associated Press voters prefer Alabama over Ohio State.

In the final Top 25 of the regular season, the Crimson Tide was No. 4 and the Buckeyes were No. 5. The poll was released about an hour before the College Football Playoff pairings were to be revealed. The final spot in the final four came down to a debate between the Crimson Tide and Buckeyes. In the AP media poll, Alabama received 1,307 points to Ohio State’s 1,300.

Clemson finished the regular season No. 1, followed by Oklahoma and Georgia.

Michigan State (9-3) moved up one spot to No. 18. Michigan (8-4) remains unranked, though it received eight points.

Wisconsin was No. 6, followed by Auburn, Southern California, Penn State and UCF. The 10th-ranked Knights are the last unbeaten team in the Football Bowl Subdivision and matched their best ranking ever. UCF finished the 2013 season 10th.

Boise State moved into the rankings at 25th.

Associated Press Top 25

Record Pts Pv 1. Clemson (43) 12-1 1506 1 2. Oklahoma (18) 12-1 1474 2 3. Georgia 12-1 1409 6 4. Alabama 11-1 1307 5 5. Ohio St. 11-2 1300 8 6. Wisconsin 12-1 1162 3 7. Auburn 10-3 1123 4 8. Southern Cal 11-2 1101 11 9. Penn St. 10-2 1008 9 10. UCF 12-0 983 12 11. Miami 10-2 948 7 12. Washington 10-2 820 13 13. TCU 10-3 816 10 14. Notre Dame 9-3 632 15 15. Stanford 9-4 629 14 16. LSU 9-3 599 17 17. Oklahoma St. 9-3 549 18 18. Michigan St. 9-3 487 19 19. Memphis 10-2 475 16 20. Northwestern 9-3 398 20 21. Washington St. 9-3 342 21 22. Virginia Tech 9-3 323 22 23. South Florida 9-2 115 23 24. Mississippi St. 8-4 103 24 25. Boise St. 10-3 59 NR

Others receiving votes: NC State 54, San Diego St. 40, Toledo 25, Louisville 11, FAU 8, Michigan 8, Fresno St. 6, Missouri 3, Troy 1, Kansas St. 1.