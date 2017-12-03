Central Michigan will face Wyoming in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 22. (Photo: Charlie Riedel, Associated Press)

Central Michigan will be the lone state team from the Mid-American Conference to compete in a bowl game during the holiday season.

The Chippewas (8-4, 6-2 MAC West) won their final five games, their longest winning streak since their last MAC championship season in 2009, and will play Wyoming (7-5) of the Mountain West Conference in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 22. The game will be played at Albertsons Satdium in Boise, Idaho.

Northern Illinois (8-4) of the MAC will face Duke (6-6) of the ACC in the Quick Lane Bowl at Ford Field on Dec. 26.