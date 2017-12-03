Wichita State center Shaquille Morris (24) pressures Baylor guard Manu Lecomte (20) on a shot in the second half. (Photo: Rod Aydelotte / Associated Press)

Waco, Texas — One of the most difficult things to do when playing a zone defense is identifying shooters on the perimeter.

No. 8 Wichita State used outside shooting to exploit No. 16 Baylor’s zone in a big way on Saturday, ending the Bears’ 46-game nonconference home winning streak.

Conner Frankamp scored 17 points, including a 3-pointer with 2:50 to go that sparked a game-ending 7-0 run in the Shockers’ 69-62 win.

“He’s a great shooter, and we look for him against the zone,” Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall said. “It’s why he’s out there. He does a great job of letting it go with confidence.”

The Shockers shot 63 percent (10 of 16) from 3-point range, including 5 of 8 from Frankamp. Wichita State forced Baylor to miss its last five shots and made four of five free throws in the final 1:38.

“Ten for 16, that’s hard to do if there’s no defense on you, so that was the big difference,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said.

Shaquille Morris added 15 points for Wichita State (6-1), which also received 11 apiece from Landry Shamet and Darral Willis Jr. Shamet also controlled the flow of the offense with seven assists and one turnover.

“We kept telling ourselves, ‘It’s just a zone,’” Shamet said. “No discredit to them, but that’s what we were saying. Sometimes we get like, ‘Oh God, it’s a zone, what do we do?’”

Manu Lecomte scored 12 of his 15 points in the first half for Baylor (5-2), and Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. overcame a scoreless first half to finish with 13 points before fouling out in the final 30 seconds. King McClure scored 12.

Neither team led by more than seven, but the Shockers never trailed after a pair of Shamet 3-pointers put them up 33-29 at halftime. Baylor got within two three times before getting even with 3:10 to go on a three-point play by Jake Lindsey.

But Baylor never wrestled the lead away, thanks to a veteran Wichita State team answering each run.

“They’re really organized in offense and defense,” Lecomte said. “They made us work and we tried to make them work, but they’ve very patient, too, on offense. And that’s how they pulled it out.”

Baylor started the week undefeated, but lost twice to Top 25 teams. The Bears were down to seven scholarship players after their top reserve, senior forward Terry Maston, broke his shooting hand in their 76-63 loss at No. 21 Xavier on Tuesday night.

(At) No. 1 Duke 96, South Dakota 80: Grayson Allen scored 15 of his 25 points in an 8-minute opening blitz and No. 1 Duke beat South Dakota 96-80 on Saturday.

Freshman Marvin Bagley III added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Blue Devils (10-0). Duke shot 62 percent to lead 56-30 by halftime, then maintained a comfortable margin the rest of the way.

Allen made 6 of 7 shots with three 3-pointers in the early flurry that had him single-handedly outscoring the Coyotes midway through the opening half. And Bagley posted his eighth double-double of the season to tie Minnesota’s Jordan Murphy for the national lead.

Duke got a boost from sophomore Javin DeLaurier, who scored a career-high 13 points to go with nine rebounds.

Tyler Hagedorn and Nick Fuller each scored 16 points for the Coyotes (7-3).

No. 2 Kansas 76, Syracuse 60: Devonte’ Graham matched his career-high with 35 points for the second consecutive game, Lagerald Vick added 20 for Kansas in the HoopHall Miami Invitational.

Graham shot 10 for 17 from the field and 7 for 13 from 3-point range for Kansas (7-0), which is off to its best start in seven years. Graham missed his first three tries from beyond the arc, then made seven of his next eight.

Svi Mykhailuk added 11 points for the Jayhawks, who shot 49 percent.

Tyus Battle scored 22 points for Syracuse (6-1), which was playing away from the Carrier Dome for the first time this season.

(At) No. 4 Villanova 94, Saint Joseph’s 53: Mikal Bridges scored 18 points, Phil Booth had 17 points and Villanova hit 10 straight 3-pointers in a record performance.

Omari Spellman buried a 3 with 3:06 left to give the Wildcats their school-record 18th 3-pointer of the game. Villanova sank 19 3s, topping the 17 hit on Nov. 27, 2005 vs. Lehigh.

Booth led the charge early for the Wildcats (8-0) against their Big 5 rivals. The Wildcats, Hawks, La Salle, Temple and Penn comprise the city series field. The Wildcats have emerged as the class of the city and won for the whopping 20th straight time in the series. They’ve won 19 of those games by at least 10 points and haven’t been defeated by a Philly team since Temple won on Dec. 5, 2012.

James Demery led the Hawks (4-4) with 14 points.

(At) No. 7 Kentucky 79, Harvard 70: Kevin Knox had 20 points and Hamidou Diallo added 19 for Kentucky, which went a 13-0 run midway through the second half.

Kentucky (7-1) returned from a six-day break to shoot well for most of the game and lead the Ivy League Crimson throughout. The Wildcats needed that initial accuracy to counter Harvard’s 12 3-pointers — including six by sophomore forward Seth Towns (25 points) — that kept the Crimson within reach.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 12 points for the Wildcats, who shot 46 percent but were just 2 of 12 from long range.

Towns made 8 of 14 shots for Harvard, which shot 37 percent but was 12 of 28 from behind the arc.

(At) No. 10 Miami 80, Princeton 52: DJ Vasiljevic scored 20 points and Bruce Brown Jr. added 17 for Miami in the HoopHall Miami Invitational.

Lonnie Walker IV had a season-high 12 points for Miami (7-0), which shot 14 for 25 from 3-point range.

Vasiljevic and Brown were highly efficient, shooting a combined 13 for 17 from the field and 9 for 12 from 3-point range. Anthony Lawrence added 10 rebounds for the Hurricanes, Brown had eight assists and Miami outscored Princeton 30-12 in the paint.

Amir Bell scored 13 for Princeton (2-5).

(At) SMU 72, No. 14 Southern California 55: Ben Emelogu had 11 of his 16 points in a big go-ahead run after halftime and SMU got some measure of revenge with a the win over Southern California.

Shake Milton added 22 points for the Mustangs (7-2), who stretched their home winning streak to 28 in a row. Jimmy Whitt had 14 points and Jarrey Foster 13.

Chimezie Metu had 13 points to lead USC, which had won its last seven non-conference road games.

It was the third meeting in 13 months between the teams. The Trojans (4-2) won both games last year, including a home game in November 2016 and then again in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last March.

(At) No. 20 Arizona St. 75, San Francisco 57: Redshirt freshman Romello White scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead five Arizona State players in double figures.

Tra Holder added 15 points — despite 3-for-10 shooting — and Shannon Evans had 14 for the Sun Devils (7-0), off to their best start to a season since 1980-81, when the team had Lafayette Lever, Byron Scott and Alton Lister and finished 24-4.

Jordan Ratinho scored 20 for USF (4-3).

(At) No. 21 Xavier 89, No. 11 Cincinnati 76: Trevon Bluiett scored 28 points against Xavier’s crosstown rival and the Musketeers earned their eighth victory in the last 11 games of the series.

There were three technical fouls and animosity at the end. Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin was yelling as he was led away from the postgame handshake line by an official and an assistant coach.

The Musketeers (7-1) led by 17 midway through the first half by dominating every aspect. They pushed the lead to 23 in the second half.

Jacob Evans III had 23 points for the Bearcats (7-1), who hadn’t faced a ranked team all season. They haven’t won at Xavier since 2001, when Bob Huggins was the coach.

(At) No.18 Virginia 75, Lehigh 54: Kyle Guy scored 21 points and Virginia never trailed.

Isaiah Wilkins added 14 points and Devon Hall had 11 for the Cavaliers (8-0). who led by as many as 23 in the second half.

Lance Tejada made five of Lehigh’s 10 3-pointers and scored 22 points. The Mountain Hawks (4-4) shot just 40 percent (19-47).

(At) No. 23 TCU 92, Yale 66: Desmond Bane scored 18 points and Jaylen Fisher had 17 points and seven assists as TCU won its nation-leading 13th straight game.

Alex Robinson had 13 points, all before leaving the game briefly with an injury in the second half, as the Horned Frogs won consecutive games as a ranked team for the first time since January 1999. They were last in the Top 25 for one week almost three years ago.

Kenrich Williams had his fourth straight double-double and fifth of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds to help TCU start 8-0 for the second straight season.

Miye Oni led Yale (5-5) with 18 points.