Michigan State coach Tom Izzo gestures during the first half of Sunday’s victory over Nebraska. (Photo: Al Goldis / Associated Press)

Notre Dame won the Maui Invitational with an impressive comeback against Wichita State.

The Fighting Irish didn’t fare as well against another top-10 team, leading a shuffling at the top half of The Associated Press Top 25 poll .

Duke (10-0) received all 65 first-place votes in the poll released Monday after a pair of easy victories, its second straight week as the unanimous No. 1. The next three spots also remained the same from last week: Kansas, Michigan State and Villanova.

Notre Dame was No. 5 last week, but dropped to No. 9 following its 81-63 loss to the Spartans.

“They come at you with fresh bodies, they just keep coming at you and it takes its toll,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said of Michigan State.

Florida moved up to No. 5 despite not playing last week, followed by Wichita State, Texas A&M, Kentucky and Miami at No. 10 behind the Irish.

Notre Dame (7-1) pulled off an impressive comeback in Maui to beat Wichita State for its first title in paradise.

The Irish were no match for Michigan State last week, taken out of rhythm by the Spartans while falling into an early hole. Notre Dame did make a push in the second half, but Michigan State pushed back to run away with it.

The Irish bounced back to beat St. Francis Brooklyn on Sunday despite the ejections of preseason All-American Bonzie Colson (flagrant two foul) and Brey. The pair ended up in the locker room watching the rest of the game on Colson’s phone.

“That’s new territory for me,” Brey said. “That was very unusual.”

Xavier had the biggest rise in this week’s poll, moving up eight spots to No. 13 after a pair of Top-25 wins. The Musketeers beat No. 16 Baylor, 76-63, and No. 11 Cincinnati, 89-76.

Arizona State moved up four spots to No. 20 after being ranked last week for the first time since 2009.

Louisville dropped out of the poll from No. 17 after losing to Purdue and Seton Hall.

USC is down 11 spots to No. 25 following consecutive losses and Baylor fell seven places to No. 23 after losses to Xavier and Wichita State. Cincinnati was down six spots to No. 17 following its loss to Xavier.

In the coaches’ poll, it’s also Duke, Kansas, Michigan State, Villanova and Florida. Michigan State received one first-place vote. Michigan received some votes in the coaches’ poll, but none in the Associated Press poll.

AP TOP 25 POLL

1. Duke, 10-1 (last week: 1)

2. Kansas, 7-0 (2)

3. Michigan State, 7-1 (3)

4. Villanova, 8-0 (4)

5. Florida, 5-1 (6)

6. Wichita State, 6-1 (8)

7. Texas A&M, 7-0 (9)

8. Kentucky, 7-1 (7)

9. Notre Dame, 7-1 (5)

10. Miami, Fla., 7-0 (10)

11. North Carolina, 8-1 (13)

12. Gonzaga, 7-1 (15)

13. Xavier, 7-1 (21)

14. Minnesota, 8-1 (12_

15. Virginia, 8-0 (18)

16. Arizona State, 7-0 (20)

17. Cincinnati, 7-1 (11)

18. West Virginia, 7-1 (19)

19. Seton Hall, 7-1 (NR)

20. TCU, 8-0 (23)

21. Purdue, 8-2 (NR)

22. Nevada, 8-0 (NR)

23. Baylor, 5-2 (16)

24. Tennessee, 6-1 (NR)

25. Southern Cal, 4-2 (14)

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 82, UCLA 75, Rhode Island 73, Creighton 53, Louisville 50, Texas 32, Alabama 21, SMU 15, Mississippi State 11, Kansas State 10, Arizona 10, Georgia 9, Washington State 9, Oklahoma 7, Providence 6, Florida State 6, Clemson 5, Valparaiso 5, Georgetown 4, Oklahoma State 3, UT Arlington 3, Western Kentucky 2, Towson 1

COACHES’ TOP 25 POLL

1. Duke, 10-0 (1)

2. Kansas, 7-0 (2)

3. Michigan State, 7-1 (3)

4. Villanova, 8-0 (4)

5. Florida, 5-1 (6)

6. Wichita State, 6-1 (8)

7. Kentucky, 7-1 (7)

8. Notre Dame, 7-1 (5)

9. Texas A&M, 7-0 (10)

10. North Carolina, 8-1 (11)

11. Miami, Fla., 7-0 (13)

12. Virginia, 8-0 (15)

13. Gonzaga, 7-1 (14)

14. Xavier, 7-1 (20)

15. Minnesota, 8-1 (12)

16. West Virginia, 7-1 (19)

T17. Arizona State, 7-0 (21)

T17. Cincinnati, 7-1 (9)

19. Seton Hall, 7-1 (24)

20. TCU, 8-0 (NR)

21. Purdue, 8-2 (NR)

22. Baylor, 5-2 (16)

23. UCLA, 7-1 (25)

24. Nevada, 8-0 (NR)

25. Southern Cal, 4-2 (18)

Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 61, Louisville 40, Creighton 36, Tennessee 24, Arizona 23, Oklahoma 19, Virginia Tech 19, Rhode Island 18, Texas 18, UT Arlington 15, Florida State 13, Syracuse 13, Saint Mary's 10, Butler 8, Michigan 7, Alabama 6, Georgia 4, Kansas State 4, Vermont 3, Providence 2, Missouri 2, Boise State 1, San Diego State 1, SMU 1, Washington State 1