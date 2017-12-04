Scott Frost, who was named Nebraska head coach, will coach UCF in the Peach Bowl. (Photo: Julio Aguilar / Getty Images)

Lincoln, Neb. — New Nebraska coach Scott Frost was given a rousing welcome home at his introductory news conference Sunday from boosters, current players and his old teammates, and he promised to make them proud.

Frost takes over a program that has lost its stature among college football’s elite in the 20 years since he quarterbacked the Cornhuskers to a share of the 1997 national championship.

“There was a formula that worked here for a long time,” Frost said. “Times have changed a little but some of those same things are going to make this work again.

“And that’s a lot of good people who care about this place working really hard. It’s toughness, it’s dedication, it’s work ethic. That’s what Nebraska is, that’s what the people in Nebraska are, and that’s what this place is going to stand for while I’m here.”

The 42-year-old Frost agreed to a seven-year, $35-million contract. This year he became the hottest coach on the market for leading the dramatic turnaround at Central Florida.

He inherited a team that went 0-12 in 2015, and this year he coached the Knights to a 12-0 record. He was introduced less than 24 hours after UCF defeated Memphis, 62-55, in two overtimes in the American Athletic Conference championship game.

Frost will coach UCF in the Peach Bowl against Auburn on Jan. 1, then take over a team that was 4-8 and allowed 50-plus points for four times. It was the Huskers’ most losses since 1957 and their fewest wins since 1961.

Extra points

UCF is eyeing former Houston and Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin, according to ESPN.

... Auburn and Gus Malzahn agreed on a new contract, according to multiple reports.