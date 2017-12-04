Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma, left, talks with Notre Dame head coach Muffet McGraw before Sunday’s game. (Photo: Jessica Hill / Associated Press)

New York — UConn passed its first major test of the season to stay No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll.

The Huskies (7-0) trailed No. 3 Notre Dame by 11 points in the fourth quarter before rallying for an 80-71 victory Sunday. UConn remained the unanimous top team from the 32-member national media panel Monday.

Texas, Notre Dame, Louisville and South Carolina follow the Huskies as the top five teams were unchanged.

Mississippi State, UCLA, Baylor, Oregon and West Virginia round out the top 10.

Ohio State, which lost to No. 14 Duke, dropped four spots in the poll to 12th.

Green Bay entered the Top 25 for the first time this season at No. 23, replacing Marquette. The Phoenix beat the Golden Eagles on Saturday.

Michigan (5-2), which lost to Notre Dame and beat LIU Brooklyn last week, dropped one spot to No. 24 in this week’s poll.

AP TOP 25 WOMEN’S POLL

1. Connecticut, 7-0 (last week: 1)

2. Texas, 7-0 (2)

3. Notre Dame, 7-1 (3)

4. Louisville, 8-0 (4)

5. South Carolina, 8-1 (5)

6. Mississippi State, 8-0 (6)

7. UCLA, 7-1 (7)

8. Baylor, 7-1 (9)

9. Oregon, 7-1 (10)

10. West Virginia, 7-0 (11)

11. Tennessee, 8-0 (12)

12. Ohio State, 8-2 (8)

13. Florida State, 8-0 (13)

14. Duke, 6-2 (14)

15. Maryland, 7-2 (15)

16. South Florida, 7-1 (17)

17. Missouri, 7-1 (19)

18. Stanford, 5-4 (16)

19. Oregon State, 5-2 (21)

20. Kentucky, 7-1 (20)

21. Texas A&M, 6-2 (18)

22. Villanova, 7-0 (25)

23. Green Bay, 6-1 (NR)

24. Michigan, 5-2 (22)

25. California, 5-2 (24)

Others receiving votes: Arizona State 41, New Mexico 26, Iowa 26, Marquette 13, Syracuse 12, Oklahoma State 8, Depaul 7, USC 7, Oklahoma 6, South Dakota State 4.