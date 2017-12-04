Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t take too kindly to Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio’s Sunday comments about the Spartans continuing to focus on beating the Wolverines. Harbaugh responded on Twitter on Monday. (Photo: Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — The gloves are off.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh used his 934th tweet to take a dig at Mark Dantonio, coach of in-state rival Michigan State on Monday afternoon.

“Saw Coach D comments on continuing to ‘focus’ on how ‘he’ can beat Michigan,” Harbaugh wrote. “Congrats on turning around a 3-9 team, plagued with off field issues. Good for BIG to have him back.”

Harbaugh is 1-2 against Michigan State, including this year’s 14-10 loss at Michigan Stadium.

Dantonio, who is 8-3 against Michigan, on Sunday responded to the Spartans’ (9-3) drawing the Holiday Bowl, while Michigan (8-4) is headed to the more-prestigious, New Year’s Day Outback Bowl.

“I just look at it as an opportunity to play in the Holiday Bowl,” Dantonio said. “The records are what they are. I’ll just continue to concentrate on beating Michigan and let things sort of sort out.”

Harbaugh has drawn attention on Twitter since taking over as Michigan head coach for his subtweet game, but he hasn’t gone that direction for some time.

The last dig he took on Twitter was on May 27 in response to Brandon Jacobs when he wrote: “Biblical advice for @gatorboyrb Let all bitterness & wrath & anger & clamor & slander be put away from you, along with all malice."

Jacobs had been on CBS Sports Radio’s “Tiki and Tierney” show and took a shot at Harbaugh, who was his coach in San Francisco. Jacobs played in two games in 2012, the year Harbaugh led the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

During the interview in May, Jacobs said Harbaugh “knew nothing” and credited the assistant coaches for the success.

