Guard Katelynn Flaherty scored 26 in Michigan's 86-50 victory over Detroit Mercy on Monday. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

Katelynn Flaherty scored 26 points Monday night and No. 24 Michigan cruised to an 86-50 victory at Detroit Mercy.

Nicole Munger scored 13, Deja Church 12 and Hallie Thome 11 for the Wolverines (6-2).

Michigan trailed 17-7 midway through the first quarter but took over in the second by outscoring UDM 27-8 for a 19-point halftime lead. The Wolverines opened the third on a 10-0 run, with four points from Hallie Thome, for a 57-28 lead. It was 70-40 entering the fourth.

Lexey Tobel scored 14 and Brittany Jackson 10 for the Titans (0-7).

Big Ten men

Wisconsin 64, (at) Penn State 63: Khalil Iverson scored 14 of his 16 in the first half to lead Wisconsin.

Nate Reuvers scored 11 and Ethan Happ grabbed 10 rebounds for the Badgers (4-5, 1-1 Big Ten), who ended a two-game losing streak when a potential go-ahead 3-pointer from Penn State’s Tony Carr bounced off the rim with two seconds to play.

The Badgers are the only team to have played four ranked opponents so far and were tied or within a basket with two minutes left in three of those games.

Mike Watkins scored a career-high 22 points for Penn State (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten). Carr scored 16 and Shep Garner 13 for the Nittany Lions, who were trying for their first 2-0 start in conference play since 2007.

(At) Indiana 77, Iowa 64: Juwan Morgan scored 15 and De’Ron Davis 13, spurring a decisive 18-0 second-half run for the Hoosiers (5-4, 1-1 Big Ten), who ended a two-game losing streak.

Iowa (4-5, 0-2) was led by Brady Ellingson, who scored 12 of his 16 in the second half. The Hawkeyes have lost three straight.

Top 25 men

Florida State 83, (at) No. 5 Florida 66: Terance Mann scored 25 points, CJ Walker added 17 and the Seminoles (7-0) extended their winning streak against the Gators (5-2) to four, their longest in the 68-game history of the series.

Florida guards Jalen Hudson (16 points), KeVaughn Allen (15), Egor Koulechov (11) and Chris Chiozza and were a combined 13 of 40 from the field, including 4 of 20 from 3-point range. Chiozza was scoreless until making three free throws down the stretch.

(At) No. 23 Baylor 84, Sam Houston State 56: Jo Lual-Acuil had 15 points and 11 rebounds, leading six players who scored in double figures for Baylor during a victory over Sam Houston State. The Bears (6-2) lost their only two games last week to Top 25 opponents and slipped seven spots in the new poll released Monday. Chris Galbreath led the Bearkats (5-4) with 24 points and 10 rebounds.