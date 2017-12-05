Willie Taggart is expected to be formally named as Florida State head coach during a news conference on Wednesday. (Photo: Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press)

Tallahassee, Fla. — Willie Taggart is returning to the Sunshine State, this time as head football coach at Florida State.

Taggart has agreed to become Florida State’s next coach, replacing Jimbo Fisher. Taggart told his Oregon players during a team meeting on Tuesday that he is leaving.

Florida State has called a news conference for Wednesday morning to introduce Taggart.

The Bradenton native coached at South Florida for four seasons before going to Oregon. Fisher resigned Friday to accept the opening at Texas A&M .

Taggart, 41, has a 47-50 career record, including 7-5 this season, but is known as a rebuilder. He arrived in Eugene after four years at South Florida, where he guided the Bulls from a 2-10 record his first year to a 10-2 mark last year and a spot in the Birmingham Bowl.

Before that he spent three seasons as head coach at his alma mater, Western Kentucky, inheriting a winless program that he turned around with back-to-back winning seasons.

The Seminoles have entered new territory following Fisher’s departure.

Taggart, and Odell Haggins — Fisher’s replacement on an interim basis — are the first black head football coaches at Florida State. Haggins will hold the position for two games before turning over the reins to Taggart.

Extra points

Central Florida hired Josh Heupel to be the Knights’ next football coach. The move comes after Scott Frost announced he was leaving UCF to become the coach at Nebraska.

Heupel has been the offensive coordinator at Missouri the past two seasons.

He will not coach the Knights in the bowl game, but will watch in from a booth at Mercedes-Benz stadium. UCF is working on logistics that would allow Frost to coach that game.

... A woman who filed a petition for a protective order against Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson is accusing him of raping her in her apartment.

The petition filed against Anderson on Monday alleges the Sooners’ rushing leader forced himself on the woman on Nov. 16.